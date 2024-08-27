Unique must-have plants for gardens

In the quiet village, a young John Baka Irungu could often be found wandering among the wildflowers. Being among the blooms game him a joy he couldn't quite explain.

“I would borrow flowers from school and bring them home. Our school was filled with flowers,” shares Mr Irungu his voice tingling with nostalgia.

He inherited the passion from his mother. However, his path to fulfillment was not straightforward.

Despite his natural inclination, John ventured into various industries where he invested his energy but never truly found his place.

Like a resilient seedling pushing through cracks in the pavement, his passion for plants persevered, waiting for the right moment to bloom.

“I didn’t realise until recently that this was my true passion. I started exploring it last year,” shares Mr Irungu.

Then came Covid-19, a storm that uprooted many lives, including the 55-year-olds. Losing his job felt like watching a once-thriving garden wither. But in that barren soil, he found the seeds of his true calling.

“A friend introduced me to gardening, and I started growing apples on the roof of my house, followed by avocados and then flowers,” he recalls, a smile breaking through as he speaks.

On his 50 by 25 plot on the Northern Bypass in Kiambu County, he has cultivated hundreds of plants across different species, an investment of Sh120,000.

A view of John Baka Irungu’s plant nursery with variety of plants along Eastern bypass in Kiambu county on August 21st, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

In less than a year, his efforts are bearing fruit, with up to 10 customers purchasing his plants each week.

“I have up to 100 of each plant,” says the landscaper, who has been in the field for two years.

His nursery is a living palette, where the vibrant hues of Crotons dance in the sunlight, and the delicate scent of Chamomile wafts through the air, creating an oasis of tranquility in the neighbourhood.

John walks through his garden, pointing out some of the unique plants that garden enthusiasts use to enhance and beautify their spaces.

Crotons

Known for their ornamental value, crotons are popular indoor plants, adding vibrant colour to homes and offices. They are often used in tropical and subtropical landscapes for their striking, colorful foliage.

Crotons can also be used to create hedges, borders, and privacy screens. Their dense foliage makes them versatile for patios, balconies, and indoor spaces.

Additionally, crotons are known to improve indoor air quality by filtering pollutants.

Balsam

This easy-to-grow annual thrives in both full sun and partial shade. It particularly flourishes in sunny areas that are sheltered from the harsh afternoon sun, with ample water and compost for optimal growth.

Balsam’s flowers, which come in various shades including pink, red, white, and light purple, are truly magnificent with proper care. In various cultures, Balsam flowers symbolise new beginnings and hope.

Chamomile

A wonderful herb for those who enjoy a soothing cup of chamomile tea, this plant is easy to grow, harvest, and use. With yellow or white ray flowers and compact yellow disc flowers, Chamomile thrives in full sun and well-drained soil.

Wild chamomile plants at John Baka Irungu’s plant nursery along Eastern bypass in Kiambu county on August 21st, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

It’s a resilient plant that can grow well even in poor soil with minimal fertiliser. Chamomile plants are also great for adding to ornamental beds and borders.

The queen of the night

This dramatic, night-blooming cactus is a rare spectacle, blooming only once a year and only overnight. Its large, fragrant flowers glow white, resembling a full moon, and wither before dawn.

Thriving in shaded woodland areas, the queen of the night requires some sunlight for proper blooming. When in bloom, the flower releases a lovely scent and even acts as a mosquito repellent.

Geranium

Also known as Pelargonium, geraniums are flowering plants with about 280 species. They thrive in full sun, well-drained soil, and moderate watering.

Often mistaken for roses due to their fragrance, geraniums are excellent for herb gardens and containers. However, they can be susceptible to pests such as aphids and spider mites.

African daisies

Known as osteospermum, these flowers are part of the daisy family and come in a dazzling array of colours. African daisies thrive in well-drained soil and full sun but can tolerate partial shade.

African daisy plants at John Baka Irungu’s plant nursery along Eastern bypass in Kiambu county on August 21st, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation

They are relatively easy to care for and are popular for their resistance to pests and diseases.

Elephant ears

Also known as Heart of Jesus, these tropical perennials are famous for their large, lush leaves. Elephant ears are rapid growers, reaching maturity in a single season.

They can be grown indoors or outdoors, but it’s important to note that all varieties are poisonous to humans and pets.

Mr Irungu has also planted a variety of ground covers for landscaping, including Moses in the basket, spider grass, and Joseph’s coat, all of which add a unique accent to any garden.

For those interested in delicate foliage, A Thousand Stars offers small, delicate leaves and flowers that are perfect for landscaping.

When asked about the fate of plants that remain unsold, John chuckles, “The good thing about plants is that they don’t die. The more they grow, the better they get and the more valuable they become.”

Looking ahead, John sees more than just a business—he envisions a legacy.