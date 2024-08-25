Apple cider and cloves: Benefits, half-truths and the dangers of this health tonic

Gone are the days when your kitchen was just for cooking. Now, Kenyan women are discovering that their spice racks and pantries are treasure troves of health and beauty secrets.

Historically known for its antibacterial properties and use in cooking, apple cider vinegar (ACV) has found new life as a health tonic.

Women from all walks of life are adding it to their daily routines, whether it’s mixed with water for a morning detox, drizzled over salads, or even incorporated into beauty regimens.

The resurging appeal stems from its reputed ability to aid in weight loss, prevent bloating, and fight dandruff. ACV also improves digestion, and is said to treat yeast infections and balance pH levels among other health benefits.

“I take apple cider because it cured my stubborn urinary track infection (UTI) and it balances my pH s. Also, if you have a smelly vagina, it really helps. You just add two to three spoons of apple cider into a bucket of warm water and then wash your privates. It really works,” swears Mary Mwaniki.

Zawadi Muthomi, another ACV believer says it helps her enhance her well-being without breaking the bank.

“Apple cider vinegar is like magic in a bottle. It’s not just a salad dressing; it’s a cure-all for so many issues. I use it to manage my bloating and as a toner for my skin. It’s incredible how something so simple can have such profound impact,” says Zawadi.

Cloves are conventionally used to flavour food. But women are fast sharing their less-appreciated benefits such as booting immunity, aiding digestion, and even relieving pain. Their essential oils are also popular in aromatherapy for their stress reducing andrelaxation promoting qualities.

And then there are those who use cloves for their purported vaginal tightening benefits.

“Cloves are fantastic, I incorporate clove oil into my skincare routine for its acne-fighting properties and to give my skin a radiant glow. I also recommend it to clients for digestive support and its potential benefits in vaginal tightening. Clove tea can ease an upset stomach and improve overall gut health,” says Janet Achieng.

Rose Joy Etale, a clinical nutritionist, says Apple cider vinegar, like other fermented products, can benefit digestion due to the bacteria from fermentation. She notes that its less corrosive than citric acid from lemons but it should be consumed in moderation.

“Diluting it in water is advised to avoid potential damage from its acidity. This minimises its acidity and potential for harm. It's also beneficial to integrate it into cooking to lessen its potency,” she advises.

While the consumption of ACV for its various health benefits constinues to rise, nutritionists says it shouldn't replace a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

“Regarding weight loss, ACV alone isn't a miracle solution. It should be part of a balanced diet and exercise plan. Claims of significant weight loss from just consuming it might be misleading as other factors often contribute to results because what works for one person does not work for the other. Individual responses to both ACV and cloves can vary, so it’s important to use them cautiously and as part of a broader healthy lifestyle,” says Joy.

For diets high in vinegar, Joy says precautions are necessary. Vinegar should always be diluted due to its high acidity, which can harm tooth enamel if consumed undiluted. Using it as part of a salad dressing is a safer option.

Additionally, vinegar has been reported to cause or exacerbate low potassium levels, which is particularly concerning for individuals taking medications such as common diuretics used to treat high blood pressure that lower potassium.

Furthermore, vinegar can affect insulin levels, so people with diabetes should be cautious about incorporating large amounts of vinegar into their diet.

Maureen Owiti, a gynecologist at Kenyatta National Hospital, emphasises the risks associated with using various products on intimate areas.