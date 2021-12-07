Health & Fitness Cause of trigger finger and how to deal with it

Hands of an old woman getting trigger finger from working. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOY WAIHENYA

Trigger finger occurs when the affected finger’s tendon sheath becomes irritated and inflamed.

Trigger finger is a condition in which one of your fingers gets stuck in a bent position. Your finger may bend or straighten with a snap — like a trigger being pulled and released.

The ring finger is often one of the fingers affected. The condition is also known as stenosing tenosynovitis.

In a severe case of trigger finger, the finger locks and becomes stuck in a bent position. Sometimes the person must use his or her other hand to straighten the finger.

What causes it?

Tendons are fibrous cords that attach muscle to bone. Each tendon is surrounded by a protective sheath. Trigger finger occurs when the affected finger’s tendon sheath becomes irritated and inflamed. This interferes with the normal gliding motion of the tendon through the sheath.

Prolonged irritation of the tendon sheath can produce scarring, thickening and the formation of bumps (nodules) in the tendon that impede the tendon’s motion even more.

Who is at risk?

Factors that put you at risk of developing trigger finger include:

Repeated gripping. Occupations and hobbies that involve repetitive hand use and prolonged gripping may increase your risk of trigger finger.

Certain health problems. People who have diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis are at higher risk of developing trigger finger.

Your sex. Trigger finger is more common in women.

Carpal tunnel syndrome surgery. Trigger finger may be a complication associated with surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome surgery, especially during the first six months after surgery.

Therapy

We have the conservative noninvasive approach that may include:

Rest. Avoid activities that require repetitive gripping, repeated grasping or the prolonged use of vibrating hand-held machinery until your symptoms improve. If you can’t avoid these activities altogether, padded gloves may offer some protection.

A splint. Your doctor may have you wear a splint at night to keep the affected finger in an extended position for up to six weeks. The splint helps rest the tendon.

Stretching exercises. Your physiotherapist may also suggest gentle exercises to help maintain mobility in your finger. If your symptoms are severe or if conservative treatments haven't helped, your doctor might suggest steroid injection, percutaneous release, surgery.

Please consult with your physiotherapists or doctor in order to get more information and advice.