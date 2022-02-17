Health & Fitness Fitness buffs yet to go back to gyms

Janet Muthoni, doing Styku 3D body scan at VMX, a fitness and wellness facility in Village Market on January 25, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By PURITY WANJOHI

More by this Author Summary Spending an hour at the gym was once part of Michelle Gatama’s morning routine. It is not the case anymore.

As her commuting patterns changed, so did her fitness routine. Working from home, she says, rendered her gym a bit too far.

Despite the drop in new coronavirus infections, some gym owners say the number of attendees has not resumed to pre-pandemic times.

Spending an hour at the gym was once part of Michelle Gatama’s morning routine. It is not the case anymore.

“I have workouts to follow at home now and the best part is that I discovered the outdoors. I run and hike. If I will go back to the gym, it’s probably for the community because exercising with other people gives you psyche,” she says.

As her commuting patterns changed, so did her fitness routine. Working from home, she says, rendered her gym a bit too far.

Despite the drop in new coronavirus infections, some gym owners say the number of attendees has not resumed to pre-pandemic times.

The pandemic has had a profound effect on the fitness and wellness industry that hit Sh5 billion in 2019, according to the Spa and Wellness Association of Africa (SWAA) Kenya Chapter.

As people stayed at home, new habits formed behind closed doors that impacted how and where people exercise. This impact has also rolled over to the gyms demanding a change in their operating manuals.

Silas Khamasi has been in the wellness space for 17 years. For the second year in a row, New Year resolutions on fitness have not held as much weight in people’s lives.

The fitness instructor at the Rented Abs Fitness Studios in Nairobi’s South B says that January and February used to bring as many as 400 new clients.

“The number has gone down to 200,” he says. “However, it is much better than last year.”

He attributes the slight increment in attendees to the relationships he built with the gym members before and over the pandemic period through continued social interactions through outdoor workouts.

Others are back because fitness is part of their lifestyle, while some want to push their workouts to a new level having plateaued at home.

Job losses and a drop in earnings have also contributed to a fall in gym memberships.

“For others, their priorities have changed. They have either stopped exercising or lack the finances,” the 35-year-old says.

These realities have forced business owners in the industry to come up with ways to woo customers who have since discovered cycling, running, hiking, and virtual workouts.

Some have new offerings or adjusted their pricing structures.

Rented Abs, for example, ran a 30-day offer where it lowered its monthly price from Sh4,000 to Sh2,800. “We had many people sign up leading us to believe that finances were a major hindrance,” Mr Khamisi says.

For people who have maintained some kind of exercise routine but are still reluctant to join the gym, virtual fitness has been key. The gym, established in 2019, has shifted online offering home workouts thrice a week.

Virtual workouts are here to stay because they take the hassle out of fitness. One does not have to travel far to keep fit.

The walk is just to pick up their mobile phone or laptop, prop it up on a table out in the balcony or their living room, choose their work out of choice, and follow along.

The majority of those back to the traditional gyms are between 30 to 45 years old. They can afford the gym fees, and understand its health benefits, he says.

Recently, they also purchased two new pieces of equipment: the leg curl and extension and the preacher curl.

“As the gyms reopened, clients would come looking for more challenging workouts after finding out about such on YouTube and the impact on their bodies,” he adds.

Located in the Village market, is VMX Fitness. The six-month-old gym has recorded a growth in its membership numbers after adjusting to meet the customers’ needs.

Having taken over the gym from the previous owner during the pandemic period, the new directors had to start on the right track.

According to Shamim Ehsani, one of the directors of VMX Fitness, at first, people were reluctant to commit to long contracts. For this reason, they structured their membership options with the flexibility of daily, monthly or annual plans.

“We don't charge cancellation fees or initiation fees. And those who sign up for a year can freeze their membership for up to three months,” he adds. This approach has seen the business grow from having zero to almost 1,000 members, at a monthly membership rate of Sh8,500.

Part of their revolutionary strategy was the introduction of Styku, a 3D body scanner that can accurately track and monitor progress over time.

However, by mid-June, Mr Khamasi is optimistic that gym attendance will pick up again.

“People are also getting vaccinated,” he adds. “This together with continual observation of the health standards will increase confidence to concerned gym enthusiasts.”