Kizomba: Mastering fluid moves on heels

It’s a chilly Thursday evening at Artcaffé Britam Towers, Nairobi. The staff are hurriedly clearing dining tables and chairs on the spacious patio. In minutes, the dance floor is ready. The DJ, Dan Ombok, sets the mood with a mix of slow and fast tempos of Afro-Cuban Latin music.

As the patio begins to swell with people arriving in twos and fours, fresh from their 9-to-5 jobs, Ombok pumps up the volume, hoping to entice the new arrivals onto the empty dance floor. But everyone seems reluctant. The floor remains cold and empty.

Determined to break the ice, Ombok grabs his black blazer and, after fitting it on, extends his hand to a lady in black heels and a shiny black leather dress. Together, they take centre stage, executing sensual dance moves to the rhythm of Latin music. Their performance is a mesmerising display of touch and connection, their movements perfectly synchronised.

“They really do match each other. I love how they move in sync,” a lady whispers to her friend, who responds, “I wonder how she dances so flawlessly in those heels. I love it.”

The lady in the shiny black leather dress and five-inch heels is Faith Ongega.

“I am a Latin Dance Instructor. My first experience with Latin dance was at a French cultural class. Later, I took classes both locally and internationally,” the 27-year-old tells the Business Daily.

Ongega has been working with the Nairobi Dance Project for the last four years and has been dancing since she was 16.

The Nairobi Dance Project, where Ombok is a co-director, specialises in creating bespoke Afro-Latin music and dance events.

Together, Faith and Dan have become a formidable pair on the dance floor, their sensual moves a testament to their chemistry and expertise.

Kizomba: Sensual, not sexual

Faith notes that there is a common misconception about Kizomba and Bachata dance moves.

“It’s true Kizomba and Bachata are sensual dances, not sexual, but the misconception arises from the intimate connection between partners,” she explains.

Another myth Faith dispels is that Latin dances require a partner.

“That’s not true. You can dance Kizomba or Bachata solo. In fact, we advocate for solo dancing because it brings out your uniqueness as a dancer. When you do meet a partner, you can merge your styles and sensually perfect the moves,” she adds.

Despite this, Faith agrees these dances are ideal for close-knit couples who move together and coordinate with empathy, making both basic steps and more advanced moves.

“These dances are perfect for couples who know how to infuse sensuality, fusion, and unique movement thanks to the harmony that unites them,” she says.

Faith Ogega and Dan Ombok dance at Artcaffé Britam Tower, Upper Hill in Nairobi on July 25, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The basic steps

The basic steps of Kizomba usually involve three movements, depending on one’s footwork.

“The basic position remains the same: the man wraps his right arm around the woman, who puts her left arm around the man’s neck, leaning her head on it. The woman leans towards her partner, touching his chest with the upper part of her body. During the dance, the man directs the movement, and the woman follows,” Faith further explains.

Dancing in heels

For someone who has been dancing since her teenage years, dancing in heels came almost naturally to Faith.

However, she cautions that despite how flawless it seems, dancing in heels requires a lot of technique and mental awareness, as the likelihood of injuries is always present.

“Dancing in heels is challenging but not impossible. For any woman, dancing in heels is important because it not only makes you beautiful but empowers you to connect to your femininity and look the part. Most of the time, people will be looking at the lady rather than the gentleman,” Faith chuckles.

Still, it’s easier said than done.

“Dancing in heels is difficult but not impossible. We advocate for it, but it’s optional. For beginners, we are lenient and allow them to dance in sneakers and flat shoes for comfort, as dancing in heels requires a bit of technique,” she says.

Heels dancing techniques

Dancing in heels adds complexity to performance, as one constantly needs to deal with the challenges of elevated footwear. One of the first techniques is knowing how to walk in heels.

“Before you start dancing in heels, it’s important to first be comfortable wearing them. Once you master walking in heels, there’s not much difference when it comes to dancing,” Faith advises.

For the impatient, Faith offers options. “There are heels specifically made for dancing. They have special soles, are super comfortable and flexible, allowing for twists, turns, rotations, and bends,” she explains.

These dance heels range from one to six inches and cost between Sh4,000 to Sh6,000. However, they are not readily available in the Kenyan market, though one might find a pair for less than Sh2,000.

“If you don’t wear heels regularly but want to dance in them, start with the smallest inch because safety is paramount. Once you get comfortable, you can always graduate to higher heels,” she suggests.

Faith Ogega and Dan Ombok dance at Artcaffé Britam Tower, Upper Hill in Nairobi on July 25, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Core strength

Another crucial aspect before dancing in heels is building core strength.

“With heel dancing, core engagement is vital. It helps with balance. Think about when you’re posing and suck in your stomach. It’s a similar concept where you pull your belly button to your spine. This is important because it helps you breathe, maintain your balance, and keep your core engaged throughout the dance,” Faith explains.

Engaging in core workouts is essential for heel dancing.

“Having a strong, tight core enables you to have more control over your balance and lower body strength, allowing you to move fluidly and gracefully,” she insists.