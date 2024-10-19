What to eat during cancer treatment

Alice Mwakini, a 52-year-old breast cancer warrior, has been battling the disease for two years.

When she w

as diagnosed in October 2022, she faced uncertainty about what to eat during her treatment. Like many patients, she sought advice from her doctor.

The response surprised her. “Just eat anything you are able to.” This answer caught Alice off guard. She had heard many stories about restrictive diets for cancer patients.

A lover of beef, Alice felt relieved.

In the early days of chemotherapy, Alice relied on her cravings and energy levels to guide her eating. But sometimes her body would reject certain foods.

“You can't eat everything when you are on this treatment,” she says.

As treatment continued, particularly during her radiotherapy sessions in July 2023, Alice noticed changes in her body and appetite. Some days, she felt too sick to eat. “There was a time when I didn’t even want to eat... the drugs made me sick,” she says.

As she approached the one-year mark of her treatment, Alice grew curious about nutrition’s role in her healing. Like many patients, she turned to the internet for guidance. But she soon realised the dangers of relying too heavily on online sources.

“When you are on cancer treatment, don’t even go to Google. It will mislead you,” she says.

Alice learned that sugar and processed foods can negatively impact cancer cells. “I believe that cancer cells feed on sugar,” she says. With this knowledge, she adjusted her diet, cutting back on processed meats and sugary treats.

“I don’t eat sausages and bacon anymore. I also avoid bread, processed foods, and soft drinks,” she says. Yet, Alice still enjoys what she loves—just in moderation.

Researchers recommend limiting simple sugars. Excessive intake can lead to poor blood sugar control, weight gain, and inadequate nutrition. For cancer patients, balanced meals are essential.

A nutritious plate should include complex carbohydrates, a protein source like fish, lean meat, legumes, or soy, and healthy fats like olive oil or avocado. This combination provides vital nutrients and energy.

To keep her immune system strong, Alice incorporated homemade smoothies into her diet. She focuses on natural ingredients that are both nutritious and manageable.

“I started looking for smoothies, a mixture of ginger, beetroots, carrots, and turmeric,” she shares. However, she avoids overdoing supplements or natural remedies.

“I remember when I started my radiotherapy; within 11 days, my hair started falling out. So, a friend advised me to start applying some hair growth boosters.”

Like many cancer patients, Alice experienced weight loss—over five kilos due to chemotherapy and dietary changes. However, she found a rhythm in her eating that works for her.

“I don’t overdo it. I take just one glass of my smoothie every day,” she says.

Given her condition, their menu at home also had to change. “We don’t eat breakfast at home. This is because, in the morning, I only take a mixture of lemon, ginger, and turmeric. We have also cut back on meat and wheat,” she says.

In the end, she reflects, “Even with cancer, I eat what I love. But I control myself because, in the end, it’s all about balance.”

Caxton Ouma, a nutritionist emphasises the critical role of nutrition for cancer patients. “Patients undergoing treatments like chemotherapy often face severe nutritional depletion,” says Mr Ouma.

Chemotherapy can be taxing on the body. It can lead to muscle wasting, hair loss, nail deterioration, and skin dehydration. This is why health practitioners insist that cancer patients monitor their nutrition closely.

“We recommend whole grains and discourage fruits with high sugar content like mangoes and processed juices,” he says.

Caxton Ouma, a nutritionist during an interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi on February 1, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Cancer patients must work closely with a nutritionist to calculate their required intake of proteins, minerals, and other nutrients. “This ensures they stay nutritionally supported throughout treatment,” he says.

“For severely wasted patients, we increase protein intake to support tissue repair, especially for muscles," he says.

He also cautions against processed or unknown meat consumption. “Many animals are treated with medication before slaughter. These toxins can harm cancer patients with weakened livers. If they can track the source of their meat, such as home-reared livestock, they have more control over what they consume.”

When it comes to common side effects like hair and nail loss, Mr Ouma recommends biotin. This vitamin promotes hair and nail growth. However, he stresses that while biotin can be obtained from foods like fermented soybeans and peanuts, supplements may be needed in measured doses.

“The amount of biotin required for recovery should be calculated. Excess intake can have adverse effects,” he says.

For boosting immunity, fruits are beneficial. However, even fruits like oranges must be consumed in moderation due to their sugar content. “A nutritionist must guide the patient on the exact amount of fruit they should consume. Excess sugar can stimulate cancer cell growth,” Mr Ouma says.

He discourages patients from self-diagnosing using online sources. “Googling for answers can be misleading. It doesn’t offer personalised calculations,” he explains. For example, vitamin C is crucial for boosting iron absorption. However, the specific amount needed must be determined by a professional.

For patients experiencing nausea from chemotherapy, citric fruits like lemons can help. But Mr Ouma warns that excessive intake could be counterproductive. “Patients may lose their appetite, and the way to address this is through a supportive environment. Offer them foods they enjoy,” he says.

In cases of diarrhea, he recommends increasing water intake. Overall, patients need someone to monitor their nutrition.