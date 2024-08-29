Kanji Patel: Curtain falls on cement tycoon who took on giant Bamburi

Industrialist Hasmukh Kanji Patel, who owns Mombasa Cement Company, died on Thursday after a short illness. He was 58 years old.

Coastal leaders, including Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, eulogised Patel, fondly known as Hasuu, as a man with a big heart. Besides being a successful businessperson, he was also generous. He is remembered for turning the neglected Kibarani dumpsite into a recreation park.

He shared some of the billions he made from the myriad business interests with the less fortunate in society. And the coastal people loved him for that.

“He was rushed to Premier Hospital where he was confirmed dead at the accidents and emergency department. We will confirm the burial arrangements later,” said Samir Balo, the family spokesperson.

Patel leaves behind a rich legacy in manufacturing. Although he had vast interests—including steel, energy, corrugated iron sheets, and energy — it is in the cement sub-sector that he left an indelible mark.

Started in 2007, Mombasa Cement is one of the leading cement manufacturers in Kenya. Its cement brand is Nyumba.

The firm, which operates under the Nyumba Group of Companies, was among the first to take on French-owned Bamburi, for long Kenya’s leading cement maker since independence.

Thanks to its quality, Nyumba cement has been used to build some landmark projects such as the Nairobi Expressway, Patel said in an earlier interview.

Mombasa Cement is also one of the few companies with a clinker plant, meaning it does not import this raw material.

In March this year, it was reported that it was planning to open a new quarry.

Other companies under the Nyumba Group stable are Corrugated Sheets Limited, Vishnu Holdings Limited, Standard Rolling Mills Limited, Venus Metals Developers Limited, Vishna Investment Limited, and Makomani Investments Limited.

Patel’s reach goes beyond the Kenyan border. Patel was a director and shareholder of Tororo Cement in Uganda. Patel’s family acquired Tororo Cement from Uganda’s government in 1995 under a privatisation scheme.

Bad days

But he also had his bad days in business.

Last year, when the competition watchdog slapped nine steel manufacturers with a fine of Sh338.8 million, Patel’s Corrugated Steel was handed the highest fine of Sh86.98 million.

Patel was the chairman of Corrugated Steel Industries, which is also headquartered in Mombasa.

Patel’s family cut their teeth in the cement business in Uganda, after acquiring Tororo Cement.

They had emigrated from India to Kenya earlier in the 1940s. Ten years later, the family patriarchs, referred to only as KP Senior and KP Junior on the website, were initiated into trading and construction.