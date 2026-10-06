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To rent or to buy? The costs Kenyans foot to live abroad

Monica Wanjiku, 34, is a qualified nurse and lives in Dusseldorf, Germany. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Michael Ochieng'

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Esther Njuguna, 30, lives in a rented apartment in Jylland, Denmark. When she moved to Denmark in 2016 as an au pair, a programme where a young person lives with a host family and helps around the house while learning the language and culture, she never thought one day she would even afford her own home in a foreign country.

“When I started, I’d be given about Sh70,000,” she says of the au pair contract in Denmark, which usually runs for two years and is only open to people between 18 and 29 who are not married and have no children.

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