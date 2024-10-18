Sam Thenya’s high-flying dream that never was

You can tell a lot about a man by the things he loves to hate. Dr Sam Thenya hates time wasters. Or people who don’t keep time. He is the sort of man who lives his life by the tick-tock hand of the clock. I suppose as a doctor one has to be.

Time, those who say things say, flies. “The good thing is, you are the pilot.” Which is hilarious, considering Dr Thenya wanted to be a pilot, but his late father insisted he be a doctor. Whose dream is his living? Does it even matter? Now he has a conglomerate that includes Nairobi Women’s Hospital, nine of them, a charity—Gender Violence Recovery Centre—and Nairobi Women’s Hospital College.

At his expansive office on Malik Heights on Ngong Road, Nairobi he reveals that he is about to get married. He looks excited, this is it, he says. He tells me many things off the record too. You had to be there. Twenty minutes before our interview ends, his board members arrive, perhaps to say hi to me, but mostly as a symbol of Dr Thenya’s insistence on timekeeping.

What makes you, you?

I am authentic. What you see is what you get.

What does “authenticity” look like for you?

If I say we’ll meet at a certain time, we’re meeting at that time. My word is my bond. I live by a higher calling—God put me here for a reason, and I’m committed to making a positive impact in this world.

Would you say you’re religious?

I wouldn’t call myself religious, but I believe in God. I go to church, and I believe there’s a higher power, whatever form you think that takes. I don’t impose my vision of God on others; you decide how you see Him.

Ever had a clash with God in your medical career?

Not really. My morals and values guide me. In medical school, they teach you medicine, not how to be a doctor. Becoming a doctor requires more—understanding costs, insurance, and the like. I’m a gynaecologist, and while I may have a moral objection to abortions on demand because of my faith, I believe my values and God are aligned when it comes to saving a mother’s life. That is the balance I aim for.

Heard of the Good Samaritan? Ever felt like the man lying on the road?

Oh, plenty of times. I’m here today because of the people who mentored me. They reached out when I needed guidance, and I’m passing it forward. I never say no to mentoring others.

What’s the kindest thing someone has done for you?

Love me for who I am, flaws and all. Especially people who aren’t obligated to. My children have no choice, haha!

What’s your favourite thing about yourself?

I enjoy my own company. And I’m a stickler for discipline. Sometimes, I expect the same discipline from others—it’s more important than motivation.

So, what do you do when you’re alone?

I read.

What’s a must-read book for you?

For business, “The Richest Man in Babylon” by George S. Clason and “King of Capital” by John E. Morris and David Carey.

Has any book been a guiding light for you?

The Bible. Beyond its religious aspects, it’s packed with lessons on life, business, and decision-making.

Who in the Bible do you most identify with?

Moses. Moses was a flawed guy, a murderer—I am not one—but he was chosen. Moses dared to question or even get angry with God, but he stayed the course.

If you weren’t in business, what would you be doing?

I'd be a pilot.

What happened to that dream?

I grew up fascinated by planes. I even got into advanced math at — allow me to drop this — Alliance High. But my dad had other ideas—he wanted me to be a successful doctor who flies planes and even owns them. A pilot was just a “glorified driver,” he would say. So here I am.

Do you own a plane now?

Not yet, haha! I am yet to start my lessons.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital founder and Group CEO Sam Thenya during the interview at his office in Nairobi on October 14, 2015. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Are you living your father’s dreams?

I’ve surpassed them. Before he passed away, from kidney failure, he told me how proud he was of what I’d built. He always wondered where I got the money to start Nairobi Women's Hospital.

He pushed me to excel academically. Education was his key to life, and he made sure we always had something to read—be it Reader’s Digest, Newsweek, Weekly Review or Time Magazine.

Do you encourage the same with your children?

I do, but with a bit more flexibility. Education is essential, but they don’t have to become a doctor or lawyer. We look at their strengths and weaknesses together.

Any family rituals?

We have a yearly family meeting, but the one-on-one time I spend with each of my children is special. We have fun, talk, and just bond. Time, just like money, is a resource that I try to utilise properly because I didn’t spend enough time with my dad.

What’s something your children asked of you that changed you?

During one of our yearly meetings, I had a few glasses of my favourite drink, and apparently, they didn’t like it. They asked me not to drink. I eventually just quit. I could never tell my dad not to have a drink. How?

What’s a childhood memory that mirrors your life today?

In nursery school, I got a prize for coming second—two plates and three spoons. My brother got more for being first. I convinced him to sell our prizes so we could buy sweets. During Sunday School, my dad saw us and asked, “Why are you selling your prize?” I answered, “Because it’s mine!” I got a beating, but looking back, it was my first entrepreneurial move.

What does money mean to you now?

Just a concept. What really matters is what it can do for you.

What do you splurge on?

Self-care. I do my nails, hit the spa, gym, and run regularly. I also love to travel with my family.

Where did your self-care routine come from?

I'd say I picked it up from my mum! We spent a lot of time together. I learned how to cook, and it became my way to unwind. I have no problem with most house chores except washing clothes and dishes.

What’s your signature meal?

Grilled seafood, especially lobster, served with grilled potatoes or vegetables.

Funniest advice your mum gave you?

Hm. She passed when I was 17, so we didn’t have many deep conversations.

What’s it like to lose a mother at 17?

Tough. I was there when she died. Growing up, [I grew up in a family of eight as the second lastborn], she’d visit me in school and bring me traditional porridge. She would also write me letters and helped me open my first bank account. Her death made me an angry young man. It was not until sometime after her burial when we were going to a party at my uncle’s house that I realised I never forgave her for dying on me.

When did you learn it was time to forgive her?

In 2006, after speaking to a therapist who told me to plant five trees near her grave, which are still there. It took a while to make peace.

What makes you angry now?

People who don’t keep time. I am learning that some people are just like that, although I feel it is a bit disrespectful. I am angered also by the greed of people who are stealing public resources, because how much is enough?

What do you do when things get tough?

I gym, run, and pray. I do my best and leave the rest.

Do you gym every day?

Most of the days except Sundays. Every Saturday I run 21 kilometres.

You don’t drink or smoke—what’s your guilty pleasure?

I splurge on myself. Dietwise, I am eating more ice-cream now than before.

Do you have a theory?

I believe in karma. Things catch up with people, sooner or later.

What music defines your life now?

80s and 90s RnB. It’s just the background soundtrack to my life.

What hack can make my weekends better?

Plan your life, not just your weekends. Don’t depend on others to do it for you.

What would surprise people about you?

That I have no political ambitions. Most people my age and in my position tend to gravitate toward politics.

What’s your biggest fear?

I am afraid about the future. Not knowing how tomorrow will be is scary.

What’s your insecurity now?

I worry about how my children will turn out. I hope they become good citizens of the world.

What are you thanking yourself for?

What I’ve achieved. My daughter recently reminded me to take a moment and appreciate all I’ve accomplished.

If all of these disappeared, what would remain?

My family.

What’s the one question I should have asked but haven’t?

Am I married? Haha!

Are you?

Engaged, actually. The wedding’s soon!

Congratulations. Are we invited?

No! Haha!

Ouch.

Haha! It is a small gathering. Very small. We shall, however, send photos.

How did you know this was it?

Because I am marrying my best friend.

If you could tell me just one thing, what would you tell me?