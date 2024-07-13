Toseef Din on wielding the strength of a man

There is a scene in the TV series, Supacell, where the protagonist goes into the future and sets off a butterfly effect to try and change the destiny of his betrothed, who is fated to die. This is important because when I met Toseef Din, the CEO of MP Shah Hospital, she told me she too was discussing the butterfly effect with her children.

The butterfly effect, if you are wondering, is wedged on the idea that something small, like getting coffee, can have much larger effects, such as altering your career, or meeting your spouse.

Toseef is structured, colouring within the lines. You have to be when you are a mother, a wife, a business leader, taking a PhD—in other words, her hands are full. Her husband balances her. When she zigs, he zags.

Even if she wouldn’t have been a CEO, she would still be a high achiever. It is what her mother cultivated in her. It was written in the stars. The path was chosen for her, a butterfly in full effect. What is that those who say things said? We usually meet our destiny on the road we take to avoid it.

How does one get here?

I am not a medical doctor, but I have an honorary PhD. I am studying for another PhD in Business and Management from Strathmore University. This was a personal passion, always asking myself what next? I am hungry to achieve knowledge.

What drives your hunger?

My mom was a homemaker who did not achieve high levels of education. My father worked in the airline industry and wasn’t home much. So it's mostly my mom who has driven this ambition. She kept telling us to get educated.

But my husband has pushed me. He has been a pillar, because it is quite difficult for women to study after marriage—there is homemaking, children, work et al.

How does seeing your mother be that kind of homemaker influence how you run your home?

Mom is a multitasker and a strong woman. She kept going and never made us feel we were less than boys. My father died in 2014 and always said, “Those who dare, they live.” We were allowed to pursue what we wanted—my eldest sister is a banker, my younger sister is in finance, and the lastborn is in administration and operations. We are all financially independent girls. My mom taught us to be go-getters, even though she is mkali (tough), she is kind.

How are you raising your children differently?

There was no structure when my mom was running the home, she just juggled and I did not want to raise my children like that. I wanted meal times together because food also binds us. We were raised in an age with minimal technology, now our children need that tech, we need to become more mature parents and be more friendly to our children and have deep conversations with them.

What’s the one gift you would like to leave in them rather than for them?

Gratitude. When you see what is happening in the world, you can forget the little blessings the Lord has given you. Food, shelter, ability, and mobility. Just be grateful.

Do you have a family ritual that is close to your heart?

Between Monday and Thursday, after dinner, we have religious classes. I pick something and we discuss it. Fridays are general knowledge sessions, like recently we were sharing about the butterfly effect. Saturday and Sunday are all about barbecues, movies, or just chilling. We also celebrate our small wins, even if it is just passing their midterm exams.

What do you remember most about your childhood?

Mmhh. [long pause] I was a fierce teenager. I would never listen and just wanted things to be done my way. I was the life of the party, the cheerleader getting everyone organised, haha!

Are you still the life of the party now?

I have mellowed down with age Eddy. You become quieter because leadership also makes you lonelier at the top. I am no longer a loud person.

MP Shah CEO Dr Toseef Din speaks during the launch of the first Cardiovascular Centre of Excellence in Africa at the hospital on October 2, 2023. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

What was your nickname growing up?

Aysha.

What’s your favourite thing about Aysha?

She was bubblier and fun. Toseef has become very serious, and I want to bring that humour back into my life.

How do you let your hair down?

I like walking at Karura Forest or just at the compound and that grounds me. I am totally digitally unplugged. Once a month I meet with my friends from college and university.

When did you pick up walking?

I was always a sporty person. Even in school, I was in the karate club. I feel that I have the strength of a man, I don’t think that, “Oh that is too heavy for me to carry”. I started walking actively when I was 22 years old after I had just given birth to my first child. Every week now I do strength training, and this is also about me looking after my health, a preventative care model for me. You are what you eat so I am conscious about my diet, and my eldest son has also picked up a liking for gym. It is a personal ambition to be in an excellent state of physical fitness.

What are you thinking about when you are walking?

I am a deep thinker on religion, and where humanity is headed. I also think about my PhD papers. Sometimes, I have a business plan for the hospital, and I'll be drafting it on the walk.

What is the one question you keep asking yourself while on your walks?

How can I make this world more sustainable?

What is a special treat you do just for you?

I like going for a nice hot cup of coffee with a tea scone. If I was to run away, that is what I would do. It's my reward schema.

Is that how your love for cooking was borne?

Oh yes. Recently over Ramadhan, all the 30 days I cooked something different. My husband was quite impressed. I enjoy cooking and for me, it is so therapeutic. I don’t think there is a better reward than for a mother to cook for her children and husband and they tell you, “Wow this is delicious.” This is what children’s memories are made from—up to now. I remember all the pilau my mother cooked. I am a safe cook, however; I don’t try too many recipes, haha!

What’s your go-to show-off meal?

Chicken tikka. It’s healthy and it doesn’t have too much going on.

You are working, taking care of the home, busy academically—can one have it all?

Of course. You don’t have to deprive yourself; it is all about focus and priority. If you find something important in your life, you will make time for it. In my busy schedule, I make time for my exercise because it is important to me. What’s your vision board? What do you want?

What is something you are proud of but never get to brag about?

I take part in a lot of calligraphic writing which is design writing.

How did you pick that up?

My love for writing. I am a big fan of pens. I collect a lot of them: different colours, shapes, markers, fine print pens, calligraphy pens, and felt pens. There is this attachment to them, even when my children touch them, they should beware of my wrath.

What’s your superpower?

My confidence.

You have quite a strong personality. How does your husband handle it?

My husband is very strong too. But he is far much calmer than me. We complement each other. He has never felt insecure, neither have I, he is a surgeon. He has his strengths and I have mine, and we have nurtured each other.

Do you remember the first time you saw him?

I was called to MC a function but in the spirit of full disclosure, when I first met him, he was my doctor, haha! Later on, I met him at one of the events I was emceeing. I actually used to be a radio presenter on an Asian radio station, and he was launching a musical album because he sings and plays music, and I was the MC. We fell for each other, haha!

Never would I have guessed that. What struck you about him?

He is a humble, supportive, good listener, father, and friend. When I am stuck at work, he comes through for me. He is a really nice man.

What’s one aspect of being a wife you struggle with?

Sometimes I forget I am a wife. I am the CEO at home, ensuring my house helps are doing things at the right time, and measuring the KPIs. Certain things are wifey, but I think it could be good in a way because you don’t have to define yourself by labels all the time.

What have you finally come to terms with?

I am getting mature and in a different phase of my life so I need to accept that. I am seasoning, I am not a spring chicken anymore. I am very confident with where I am now, that I am an established healthcare leader, and that my voice matters.

Which season of your life shaped you the most?

This job. I was the head of finance, then acting COO, then COO, then acting CEO, then I became CEO. My job has given me so much respect and trust—not only from the hospital staff but also from the community. This job has defined Toseef.

You mentioned being a CEO is lonely. Being a female CEO, I imagine even more so. How do you deal with that?

I believe in the power of peer learning—what are their journeys like? It gives you reward and satisfaction, and it may be lonely but for the right reasons. Leadership is a privilege but it is also a burden. You can’t always be friendly to everyone, there is time for fun and time for work. Getting mentors and coaches has also been transformational in my journey.

What is something I wouldn’t believe about you?

That I am a dancer. Not in public though, haha! My daughter has picked up the musical bone too.

What is a misconception people have about you?

That I am a very serious person. But I am full of humour, I like joking and having fun.

What is the soundtrack of your life right now?

Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley. My children composed it for me on Mother’s Day. I was almost in tears, haha!

What are you thanking yourself for?

Everything, Eddy. For life, food, my eyes, everything. There is so much to be grateful for. Being in a position of power where you can help and change people’s lives. This is a job full of blessings because when we nurture our patients back to health they tell us, “God bless you.”

How does your relationship with God change in a profession where others treat you as one?

My faith is stronger that every soul will taste death and therefore do good while you are still alive. I am a strong believer in lighting a candle and not cursing the darkness.

Who do you know that I should know?