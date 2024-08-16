Vijay, the disciplinarian trying to be a 'cool' guy

There is something witchy about discipline. Like a stern father, it provides with its order and authority both security and an irresistible urge to rebel against it. People do not generally pay attention to any rules. That’s why in traffic, people in cars run red lights and people on motorbikes run red lights and people on foot run red lights. This is as acknowledged and ignored as oxygen is acknowledged and ignored. That’s why we are obsessed with rules but attracted to leaders who break them best.

Vijay Srivastava, the Big Jefe at GA Insurance knows all about rules. He grew up under a strict father, he became the apple that stuck at the base of the tree. He is trying, he says, to be a “cool” guy. He is a grandfather now, discarding the parental straitjacket, and “living a little” as children these days would say. The correct term is of course, YOLO—You Only Live Once—but Vijay seems to be the kind of man whose idea of “cheat day” is to wear a t-shirt on a Monday.

At his quaint office on Ngong Road, Nairobi, he laughs in the way only a grandfather who recently discovered what the true meaning of life is can. Encomiums aside, this is his redemption—he may yet have the chance to build something: not permanent, perhaps, but lasting, at least.





Some people say insurance people and accountants are stuck up and very boring. How do you plead?

It is true, and that is why, in my management meetings, I always keep the environment very approachable or “cool”, as children these days would say. Insurance is a very stressful job. The competition is stiff, and you still have to abide by the rules and regulations.





How are you breaking the rules in your own life, not in business?

To break the rules, you should first know the rules. That way, you know the limit. By always keeping my eye on the limit, over time I have become quite disciplined, but that doesn't mean that I'm not flexible. I break the rules but within the permissible limits.





What kind of a father are you?

I'm blessed with two daughters. I always inculcated in them family values. How to preserve relationships, not only within the nuclear family, but the extended family as well. They are married and have made me a grandfather. In the beginning, and especially with the firstborn, I was more strict in terms of discipline, which I later realised is not a good way of parenting. I was only going by what I had learned growing up under my father whose generation was very strict. With my last daughter, I tried to change things so she could be comfortable to talk to us.





What was the shift that made you loosen up with your second daughter?

My wife happened. She is much better than me in these regards. So she has also been guiding me so that I am not too set in my ways that a gap develops between me and my daughters. But also, in my younger years, I was a bit of a workaholic and for the sake of the family. I took deliberate steps to start balancing it.





Why is discipline so important to you?

Without discipline, it impossible to lead a healthy life. You have to be disciplined to do things in the right way. Discipline is how you develop your personality as a credible person, and once you have credibility, it works everywhere, whether in your family or at your work. This doesn't mean you are serious at all. You have to enjoy life, but always remain conscious of the boundaries, how you are talking and behaving.





What's your favourite childhood memory?

I grew up in a generation without any modern gadgets. When I went to university in the late 60s, I would write 10 letters and post them. Those were wonderful days because we spent our time on several creative activities. There was no destruction, right? We always looked forward to the summer holidays, when we didn't have to go to school. We would play and go out every day. Unlike as is the case with today’s children, we used to play outside, not with gadgets, but among ourselves. Life then was not as fast as it is today. Back then nothing was instant.





What do you miss most about that time?

Being relaxed, the personal relationships. That has changed. Today one can have 1,000 friends on Instagram and Facebook, but not a single personal friend. I still have my friends from university, and there is no inhibition when I talk to them.





How are you remaining childlike?

You know, the child in you should never die. I enjoy being with youngsters. I don't put any inhibition that they should not do this or that with me. Whenever I am with my old friends and we are having a conversation, the child in me comes out.





How are you different from your father?

Oh, very different. As I said, my father was very strict with minimal communication. He was an engineer and would teach me Mathematics. When he arrived, we would all scatter. Now we live in smaller families, maybe two children. I have learned a lot from him on how to fight adversities because life was not easy for him. Keep trying and don’t get discouraged. He was fond of sports which I am too, especially with my children.





Is he alive?

No. He passed away. My mother was around until 2014.





What's one thing you took from your father that you use every day?

Confidence. He instilled that in me from a young age. And that's why I take it (disciplinarian tendencies) positively. He helped his family by teaching them and supporting them financially.





You took sports after him. What sports?

I played cricket, but not professionally. I lived in Tanzania in 1998 while I was working at Jubilee Insurance. I was only 37 so I played there for five years in a district League. I learned if you are a sports person, it will reflect in your temperament, in your attitude, and your work. Being a good sports man, following cricket scores is one of my hobbies. I also follow lawn tennis and football, during the World Cup.





Has any of your children picked up your genes?

They are all crazy about sports, but my youngest did sports management but she later switched to marketing in university.





What has been your proudest father moment?

When they graduated from university and both of them went to do their Masters. They also have integrity, which makes us proud.





You are a father to your children, a boss to your employees--who are you to you?

Haha! I am the same person and I walk the talk. I am an open person.





What’s a special treat you do just for you?

I like driving, so once or twice a year I take off for a couple of weeks. Almost every weekend I hang out with my friends. I like good quality time with my family and friends. I drove about 1,600 kilometres in South Africa, this past December. I did not find a single pothole [chuckles].





Are you a bush or beach person?

I am not a beach person. I like sporty places. I like driving even in traffic. Whenever I go upcountry, I drive myself.





What is a misconception people have about you?

I do not give any room to develop misconceptions. I have open conversations with everyone, sometimes misconceptions can be from people in the office who may think I am a bit strict until they start interacting with me.





What is your weekend soundtrack?

I love Indian and Hindi music which is a huge variety. Music is always on when I am driving, even when it is bad traffic.





What is an unusual habit or absurd thing that you love?

Haha! I don’t like to boast. My work and behaviour should be my witnesses. I remain very conscious all the time.





What have you finally come to terms with?

I have learned to remain flexible, sometimes just say 'okay you are right' and move on.





Who do you know that I should know?