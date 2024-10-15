Hidden risks of being poached by rival firm

Today's tough economy offers slim pickings in terms of career growth opportunities. Being approached by a competitor can, therefore feel like a validation of your hard work and expertise.

The allure of a better salary, increased responsibilities, and the promise of a promotion can be tempting, but the excitement of a new job offer can sometimes hide pitfalls that are not immediately obvious.

So, what should you do if that competitor brings that job offer?

Jay Walemba, the CEO of Jay CVS, a human resource cunsultancy, says the biggest challenge employees face when navigating job offers from competitors is not evaluating the offer.

"You will find that the company wants you to implement some strategies and once you have done that they might fire you," he says.

Speaking from experience, Mr Walemba shares that some months after setting up his company, he was given an offer by a competitor which he gladly took.

"When I went there, I was very intentional, so I gave all my tools of trade but on the second week I was fired."

You had not signed any contract? "Yes. This employer gave me the contract, I filled in all the details, and she was supposed to stamp and revert but did not."

In retrospect, Mr Walemba says he neither looked into the long-term career goals of the company and whether they aligned with his nor had comprehensive communication with the employer.

"I did not look at the job security because this offer did not have a period and even if it did, I did not have the physical contract so there was nothing I could do."

Also, Mr Walemba says one needs to look at the compensation.

"What is the competitor giving you and is it only a fixed salary or is it coming with benefits?"

Who do the competitors poach?

Often, the 'sharpest knife' in the organisation is the one poached.

Mr Walemba says that competitors will look for that employee who is behind flourishing strategies with the hope that they will either copy-paste them or move with their clients.

Is it a guarantee? "Not really but the competitor knows you (the poached employee) will maneuver in that field."

Poaching aims to weaken the competitor and Mr Walemba says that the goal is to pick that one person who if they leave, the company will stumble.

Mr Walemba says, "When such an employee moves, the company knows they are bringing him in to boost or improve its culture."

The pitfalls to avoid

Beverly Khasiala, a talent manager at Ceriops Environmental Research Organisation, says that one of the possible pitfalls an employee might not immediately recognise when being poached is receiving the desired job responsibilities.

"Sometimes, the goal is simply to bring you on board, and the company may fail to cater to your personal career growth needs," she says.

For instance, they might not provide the flexible working hours promised. Initially, the offer may appear lucrative but once you join, you may find that the culture is quite different from what you're accustomed to.

Additionally, if the employer is poaching you, they are likely poaching other people as well. Ms Khasiala shares that in such circumstances, everyone will be trying to prove their worth, going out of their way to ensure their department performs well.

"Such stiff competition can make the workplace toxic."

Non-compete clauses?

According to Ms Khasiala, non-compete agreements are not enforceable by law most of the time, arguing companies should revise the contracts.

"For example, if as a nurse you sign a non-compete agreement that you will not work for a competitor for a certain number of years after leaving the company, it means you will have to change their career because a nurse works in a hospital."

So, instead of such an agreement, companies should develop a work product restricting the usage of products developed in that company and the sharing of trade secrets. Ms Khasiala says, "But, your intellectual property can be used anywhere else."

Should one tell their current employer?

While the decision to share the news with your current employer is not a contractual obligation, Ms Khasiala shares that you can decide to tell your employer if you have a good relationship with them.