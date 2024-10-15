How smart people often sabotage their success

Musau, a talented and intelligent employee, has always been recognised for his sharp mind and quick thinking. From a young age, people praised him for his intellect, leading him to believe that intelligence alone would guarantee his success.

Unfortunately, as he progresses in his career, he notices colleagues he once outshone started moving ahead of him. The promotions he expected to receive sadly eluded him, and he often ponders where he is going wrong in his career.

His struggle highlights a common issue among high-achieving or highly intelligent individuals. Subtle habits and attitudes needed for success often unnoticed and then hinder rather than help that person’s career success.

As is the case with many intellectually gifted people, the journey to success involves more than leveraging raw intelligence. While cognitive ability serves as a valuable asset, relying on it exclusively may lead to unintended self-sabotage.

Smart individuals often undervalue other essential skills and instead focus solely on their intellect. Many commentators even note how those who score “A” grades on their KCSE examinations often do not become the most successful individuals in firms later in life. They may neglect relationship-building or teamwork, viewing these areas as secondary or even trivial.

However, the modern workplaces require more than intellectual prowess. Collaborative skills, empathy, and adaptability prove crucial for career growth and sustained success.

Researcher Alice Boyes' study emphasises several patterns common among smart people that can obstruct their path to achievement.

One such behaviour involves a tendency to find teamwork frustrating, especially when colleagues operate at a different even slower pace.

High achievers often struggle with collaboration, viewing it as a burden rather than the true opportunity it really is. Such frustrations, rooted in childhood experiences of working with peers who could not keep up with them, persist later into adulthood.

As a result, they may inadvertently isolate themselves, missing out on the benefits that diverse perspectives bring to problem-solving.

Furthermore, smart people frequently tie their self-worth to their intellect, which can make them vulnerable to setbacks and negatively impacting their resilience.

When their intelligence becomes a defining part of their identity, any challenge or criticism may feel deeply personal.

Their attachment to intellectual ability may lead them to avoid situations where their abilities get questioned. Such avoidance limits growth, as it restricts exposure to constructive feedback and opportunities for learning from others. Embracing constructive criticism, however, could provide the growth they need to thrive.

The research also notes that many smart individuals experience boredom easily, especially when tasks become routine. While intelligence can fuel curiosity, it also drives a need for constant novelty and excitement around learning and discovering new things, concepts, and ideas.

Smart people may grow frustrated with tasks that require repetition rather than creativity, leading them to switch directions frequently or abandon pursuits prematurely.

Although this may keep life interesting, it may also prevent them from achieving expertise in any particular field. Learning to tolerate brief periods of boredom could help them accumulate the necessary experience for long-term success.

Another pitfall identified in the research involves an over-reliance on deep thinking and analysis as solutions to every problem. Smart individuals may fall into the habit of overthinking, attempting to intellectualise solutions rather than taking action.

While reflection holds value, excessive analysis can lead to inaction and missed opportunities. Individuals must recognise when their thoughts become repetitive or unproductive, and instead practice taking calculated risks or experimenting with action-oriented approaches.

Leaders and mentors working with smart individuals can play a significant role in helping them overcome these self-sabotaging tendencies.

By encouraging a balanced approach to skills development, leaders can support their growth beyond intellectual capabilities.

Providing constructive feedback and promoting team-based projects can enhance their social and collaborative skills all while allowing them to view teamwork as a strategic advantage rather than a hindrance.

Encouraging high achievers to embrace diverse challenges rather than shying away from them enables greater resilience and adaptability.

Ultimately, despite what some schools may emphasise, intelligence alone cannot guarantee success. Smart people must learn to adapt, collaborate, and approach their work with a sense of balance.

By recognising these subtle self-sabotaging tendencies, high achievers can break free from the traps of perfectionism, isolation, and over-analysis.

Personal growth and career advancement require a well-rounded skill set, where intellect complements emotional intelligence and adaptability.

Any Business Daily readers who find themselves facing similar patterns, then focus on a small shift in perspective that may be the key to unlocking your true potential.