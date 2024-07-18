CBK misses bond sale target amid standoff with investors

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) once again failed to hit its target in a bond sale this month as a standoff with investors over interest rates saw the government raise just under a third of its targeted Sh30 billion.

The July bond sale of reopened 10- and 20-year papers first sold in March 2024 and June 2008 respectively raised bids worth Sh14.68 billion, out of which the CBK took up Sh9.76 billion.

The undersubscription by 50 percent and the CBK’s subsequent rejection of a third of these bids indicated a standoff between the regulator and investors over rates, which had been widely expected to rise on account of an expanded domestic borrowing plan by the government following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

Offers on the two bonds were evenly spread, at Sh7.06 billion for the 10-year paper and Sh7.6 billion for the 20-year tranche, whose period to maturity is 3.9 years— effectively making it a four-year bond.

The CBK took up Sh6.75 billion from the 10-year option at an average yield of 16.59 percent, which is largely in line with its coupon of 16 percent.

On the other hand, the CBK limited its uptake of the 20-year bond to Sh3 billion, as investors raised their yield demand to 18.47 percent, with the rate on accepted offers coming in at 18.29 percent.

This bond carries a coupon of 13 percent, meaning that the CBK had to offer a steep price discount (Sh11 for every Sh100) to satisfy the yield demands of investors.

“The CBK faces a huge test, after a recent credit rating downgrade and upsized net domestic financing targets. We expect heightened yield tensions between the CBK on the one hand, and investors on the other keen to maximise real yields,” analysts at AIB AXYS Africa said in a note on the July bond sale.

Earlier this month, investors had shunned a tap sale of a reopened two-year bond, offering the government just Sh487.5 million against a target of Sh20 billion, with analysts blaming a lack of clarity on fiscal borrowing targets and a holdout for higher rates in the short term.

Analysts at Sterling Capital also anticipated an undersubscription on the two reopened bonds auctioned this week, saying that the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 which targeted Sh346 billion in additional tax revenue would prompt investors to shorten their exposure to government securities until the uncertainty was cleared.

Earlier this week, the Treasury published its first supplementary budget estimates for the 2024/25 fiscal year, making adjustments in revenue and expenditure targets to reflect the withdrawal of the Finance Bill.

The fiscal deficit to be financed by borrowing has now been set at an estimated Sh652 billion, up from Sh597 billion in the June budget which was expected to be filled through external borrowing of Sh333.8 billion and domestic borrowing of Sh263.2 billion.

Under the supplementary budget, the target for external borrowing has been raised by Sh37.1 billion and from the domestic market by Sh17.5 billion.