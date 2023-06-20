Capital Markets Household deposits in banks hit record Sh2trn

By KEPHA MUIRURI

Household bank deposits have crossed the Sh2 trillion mark for the first time pointing to increased cash holdings by individuals over time.

New Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show the deposit holdings by the households rose by 6.9 percent in the opening quarter to March 2023, reaching Sh2 trillion from Sh1.876 trillion in the year ended December.

The growth in household deposits comes amid a tough going macroeconomic environment, which has been defined in most part by runaway high inflation over the last month.

The rate of inflation has, for instance, remained outside the government’s range of 2.5 to 7.5 percent since last June and was at eight percent at the end of May, mirroring pressure on households from reduced purchasing power.

While the CBK has not provided attribution for the growth in household deposits, a rise in foreign currency holdings at 9.2 percent was the leading contributor to the expansion.

Households’ foreign currency deposits reached Sh350 billion in the quarter from Sh320 billion in three months to December 2022.

The growth in foreign currency deposits is, however, partly masked by the depreciation of the local currency where the same value of hard currency held over time becomes more valuable in local currency terms.

Household demand deposits, which represent cash held in current and savings accounts rose by 9.1 percent to Sh730 billion from Sh669 billion at the end of 2020.

The deposits have marked an expansion under all categories with time and saving deposits which cover holdings in fixed deposit accounts growing by 4.5 percent to Sh927 billion in the three months.

Despite implying an increase in consumer deposits, analysts state the growth in the deposits is partly due to increased credit to individuals and households over the past year as consumers turn to loans to weather the current operating environment.

Borrowing by the private sector usually sits on bank balance sheets as credit even as the disbursements are debited to borrower accounts as deposits.

“If credit was falling and deposits were rising, one would attribute the rise in deposits to increased savings,” noted a banking sector analyst.

“When deposits grow at the same time as private sector credit, this growth is likely traceable to the growth in private sector credit and implies that households have been more reliant on credit to stay afloat.”

Private sector credit growth has been on the recovery trend since the end of the interest capping regime and reached a double-digit rate of growth in March last year, for the first time since June 2016.

The private sector lending has found anchoring from the higher risk-adjusted returns, which has seen lenders bail out from increasing holdings in government securities. The implementation of risk-based pricing has been tipped to galvanise lending as banks accommodate customers who were previously priced out.

