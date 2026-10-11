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How investors will buy and trade Dangote shares through NSE

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an East African oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya on September 30, 2026. 

Photo credit: Reuters
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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Investors have until Tuesday to make their offer for Dangote refinery shares through either; arrangements with accredited brokers who are working with partners in Nigeria or purchase global depository receipts (GDRs), which will subsequently list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Through engagements with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Renaissance Capital-the lead sponsoring broker for the GDR programme on Dangote shares-the Business Daily details how brokers will buy and trade Dangote shares through the NSE.

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