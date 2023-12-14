Commodities 110,000 poor families to get livestock input

Some 110,000 poor and vulnerable households are set to benefit from a programme targeted at helping them acquire livestock feeds and veterinary products to bolster their livelihoods.

The support, through the Kenya Livestock Commercialisation Project (KeLCoP), will benefit an estimated 495,000 people through an e-voucher system where they will access the inputs through authorised dealers.

The voucher system will cover animal feeds such as chicken mash, layers, mash and mineral licks, and veterinary supplies including drugs and vaccines.

“From the total direct beneficiaries, women and youth beneficiaries will be 54 percent and 30 percent respectively. Thirty percent of the total households will be targeted for nutrition interventions. A minimum of five percent of beneficiaries will be from vulnerable groups (marginalised tribes, persons with disabilities, and persons with HIV)” the State Department for Livestock Development said.

KeLCoP is a six-year project jointly funded by the Government of Kenya, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Heifer International, Participating Financial Institutions and beneficiary communities.

The project aim is to contribute to the government's agenda of increasing rural small-scale farmers' incomes, food and nutrition security.

“The development objective is to increase incomes of 110,000 poor livestock and pastoralist households, especially youth and women, in an environmentally friendly manner, in selected project areas of the 10 participating counties,” the ministry said.

The project covers 10 counties including Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Marsabit, Samburu, Busia, and Bungoma. Others are Kakamega, Siaya, Nakuru and Trans Nzoia.

“The targeted value chains are small ruminants (sheep, goats for meat and dairy goats), local improved breed poultry, beekeeping, and rabbit production,” the Ministry said.

