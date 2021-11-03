Commodities Coffee prices up 10 percent on fresh crop

Jane Maina tends to her coffee at Wakamata village in Nyeri County on October 13, 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Coffee prices climbed by 10 percent during this week’s sale, buoyed by high international prices and quality supplies from the main crop season.

High international prices have been occasioned by a shortage of the crop in the world market as Brazil is one of the top world producers.

NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi said the auction is now receiving new coffee from the main crop as the old one comes to an end.

A market report by the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates the commodity fetched Sh37,074 per 50-kg bag during this week’s sale, up from Sh33,744 in the previous sale.

The higher value was attributed to good prices at the New York Stock Exchange which has now hit 210 cents per pound up from a low of below 200 cents in the previous sales.

NCE chief executive Daniel Mbithi said the auction is now receiving new coffee from the main crop as the old one comes to an end. The produce is coming from central Kenya.

“We are now receiving some new crop from the main season and the New York prices have been good of late,” Mr Mbithi said.

The auction has been running intermittently because of a shortage of beans in the market occasioned by wet and cold weather that has hampered drying in factories.

In the first half of this year, coffee exports earned the country Sh16.4 billion ($149 million), an 18 percent increase from the Sh13.8 billion ($126 million) the cash crop fetched in the first half of 2020.

The crop coming to the auction at the moment is being supplied from Eastern and parts of western Kenya and it is supposed to run the auction to the end of November when the main season’s produce is expected to get to the market in low volumes with huge volumes expected in December.

