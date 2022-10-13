Commodities Health ministry partners to effect flour fortification

The Ministry of Health, development partners and county governments are pooling together resources to ensure compliance in flour fortification as the State moves to tame malnutrition.

In 2012, Kenya passed the food fortification legislation making it mandatory for millers and processors of all packaged maize flour, wheat flour, and edible fats/oils to add specific vitamins and minerals to their products. However, only 40 percent have implemented this requirement.

Andrew Mulwa, acting director, Medical Services/Preventive and Promotive Health at the Ministry of Health said they are working with other partners, especially non-State actors to raise the level of compliance.

“There are small and medium scale millers who do not have the capacity to do fortification and that is why we have a huge number that is yet to comply. However, we are coming up with ways that will ensure compliance for the benefit of consumers,” said Dr Mulwa.

Speaking during celebrations of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) 20 years of existence, Dr Mulwa said the government is addressing non-compliance by involving health officers as well as trying to offer solutions that will see small-scale millers access fortification technology.

“Fortification is a very expensive process and only firms with financial muscle can afford this technology, but we are working with development partners to ensure that this is achieved,” he said.

Leah Kaguara, GAIN Country Director called on Kenyans to embrace packaged flour as most of the staple milled at the posho mills, which accounts for the larger portion of the commodity that is consumed in the country, is not fortified.

“Most big millers have complied with the food fortification regulation. This is because they have the technology and the means to comply unlike many small and medium scale millers who cannot afford the expensive technology to fortify,” she said.

