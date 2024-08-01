Horticulture exports rise to Sh47bn in first quarter

The shilling traded at a range of between 132 and 144 units to the euro in the same quarter of last year.
Cut flowers accounted for most of the increase in the value of exports, growing to Sh33.3 billion from Sh26.1 billion.
Higher sales value of the commodity defied a 13.4 percent fall in exported quantities to 37,302 tonnes.
Most of Kenya’s flowers are sold to the Netherlands (about 70 percent), followed by the United Kingdom.
Other significant markets for the commodity are Germany, Italy and France.
Vegetable exports grew to Sh10.4 billion from Sh8.2 billion, benefitting from increased quantities to 45,855 tonnes from 32,427 tonnes.
Vegetables were the only horticulture exports that registered higher quantities in the review period.
European nations are also the top buyers of Kenya’s vegetables, with the fresh produce going mostly to France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Some of the vegetables that Kenya exports are lentils, parsley, lemongrass, peas and coriander. Demand for vegetables in Europe has grown over the years, attracting more companies and individual farmers to venture into production.
Centum Investment Company, through its subsidiary Greenblade Growers, is among the firms that have ventured into the segment.
The value of fruit exports dropped by Sh2.2 billion to Sh3.8 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting a sharp fall in quantities sold.
Fruit exports slumped to 21,235 tonnes from 37,592 tonnes, with January witnessing the biggest decline.
Fruit production is seasonal, with KNBS data showing that output peaks between April and August.
Horticulture is among Kenya’s top exports and foreign exchange earners, creating thousands of jobs in the agricultural sector.
Tea is the principal export, with coffee also being a significant export commodity. Pakistan is the biggest market for Kenya’s tea, followed by Egypt and India. The main markets for Kenya’s unroasted coffee include the United States, Germany and Sweden.