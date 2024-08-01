Horticulture exports rise to Sh47bn in first quarter

Kenya’s horticulture exports rose to Sh47.6 billion in the first quarter ended March, helped by the weakening of the shilling which made up for reduced quantities shipped to Europe and other markets.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that sales of cut flowers, fruits and vegetables in the review period rose 17.5 percent from Sh40.5 billion a year earlier.

This was despite export quantities falling 7.7 percent to 104,392 tonnes from 113,126 tonnes, indicating the impact of foreign exchange gains.

The bulk of Kenya’s horticultural exports are paid in euros, resulting in higher earnings when the shilling weakens against hard currencies.

The local currency weakened to a record low of 177 units to the euro in January before gaining ground to close at 141 units to Eurozone currency at the end of March.

The shilling traded at a range of between 132 and 144 units to the euro in the same quarter of last year.

Cut flowers accounted for most of the increase in the value of exports, growing to Sh33.3 billion from Sh26.1 billion.

Higher sales value of the commodity defied a 13.4 percent fall in exported quantities to 37,302 tonnes.

Most of Kenya’s flowers are sold to the Netherlands (about 70 percent), followed by the United Kingdom.

Other significant markets for the commodity are Germany, Italy and France.

Vegetable exports grew to Sh10.4 billion from Sh8.2 billion, benefitting from increased quantities to 45,855 tonnes from 32,427 tonnes.

Vegetables were the only horticulture exports that registered higher quantities in the review period.

European nations are also the top buyers of Kenya’s vegetables, with the fresh produce going mostly to France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Some of the vegetables that Kenya exports are lentils, parsley, lemongrass, peas and coriander. Demand for vegetables in Europe has grown over the years, attracting more companies and individual farmers to venture into production.

Centum Investment Company, through its subsidiary Greenblade Growers, is among the firms that have ventured into the segment.

The value of fruit exports dropped by Sh2.2 billion to Sh3.8 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting a sharp fall in quantities sold.

Fruit exports slumped to 21,235 tonnes from 37,592 tonnes, with January witnessing the biggest decline.

Fruit production is seasonal, with KNBS data showing that output peaks between April and August.

Horticulture is among Kenya’s top exports and foreign exchange earners, creating thousands of jobs in the agricultural sector.