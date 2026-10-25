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Kenya passes up to 62pc of higher international fuel prices to consumers

A tanker discharges petroleum products at Mombasa port. The cost of hiring oil tankers is a critical driver of Kenya's pump prices.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya passed on up to 62 percent of changes in international fuel prices to consumers between February and September this year, revealing higher protections to households and businesses using subsidies and tax cuts when compared to peers like Tanzania and Rwanda.

A new analysis of fuel price adjustments by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that Kenya passed through 52 percent of the changes to landed costs of super petrol to the retail pricing for the product while the pass-through for diesel was higher at 62 percent.

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