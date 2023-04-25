Commodities Mithika Linturi now accuses some millers of playing dirty in pricing of flour

By GERALD ANDAE

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has accused a section of millers of frustrating government efforts to lower the cost of maize flour, saying they sold their duty-free import permits to third parties and slowed down the shipping of maize in the country.

Mr Linturi said millers had transferred their import permits to unauthorised traders to avoid importing the grain, defeating the bid to lower flour prices.

“Some millers were issued with a licence but they traded it with other people instead of importing maize,” said Mr Linturi.

The Cabinet secretary has given millers up to April 30 to either show commitment to ship in duty-free maize or return the licenses.

But in a twist of events on Tuesday at the ministry’s Kilimo House headquarters in Nairobi, millers accused the government of imposing an impractical maize landing price.

The government had instructed traders and millers to sell imported maize at a maximum of Sh4,200 per 90-kilogramme bag, as one of the conditions before the import permits were issued.

Millers now argue that a tonne of maize is landing in Mombasa at Sh4,700 for a 90-kilogramme bag, meaning that if they sell at the government's desired price, they will not break even.

However, the CS said the price that millers are quoting is outrageous and that some traders had imported at $320 and $340 per tonne.

“There is cheap maize around and I was with the ambassador of Mozambique who invited us to import cheap maize from their country,” said the CS.

Mr Linturi said the government will talk to financial institutions to assist importers to bring in the produce before the import window lapses in August, in order to address the high price of flour.

Millers said if they get maize at $320 a tonne it will lower the cost of a two-kilogramme packet to Sh160, which will offer relief to consumers.

“The current price is $420 a tonne and at this cost, the consumer prices cannot drop,” said one of the millers.

As of last week, only two ships had so far docked at the Port of Mombasa carrying a total of 100,000 tonnes of maize, out of the 10 million bags of maize that the State authorised millers to ship in duty-free.

