Commodities Newly licensed coffee brokers locked out of NCE on system glitch

A farmer picks coffee berries in Nyeri, central Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The five coffee traders the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) licensed will not take part in this week’s auction for lack of infrastructure support.

The brokers were licensed by the CMA last week to start trading directly at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) without necessarily going through the marketers as has been the case previously.

Preparations for the next auction normally starts on Thursdays, when traders are required to submit coffee samples to aid in the making of the catalogue to guide the auction.

“We’ve not received the samples from the five brokers and that means that they will not be participating in the next auction to be held on July 6,” said Daniel Mbithi, chief executive NCE.

Meru County Coffee Marketing Agency Limited was granted a full licence while Kipkelion Brokerage Company Limited, Murang’a County Coffee Dealers Company, Mt Elgon Coffee Marketing Agency Limited and United Eastern Kenya Coffee Marketing Company Limited got conditional licences.

The brokers are required to trade within the terms of the new regulations, which compels them to use the Direct Settlement System in paying farmers dues.

The system is not in place at the moment as there is no structure to support it with only a handful of traders having been licensed by CMA.

The new regulations were meant to take effect on July 1, but with only five traders ready for licensing, the CMA extended the deadline by three months.

However, confusion ensued a day after the CMA announcement after Agriculture Cabinet secretary Peter Munya, who has been opposed to the CMA oversight of coffee trading, said he had extended the old regulations by another five months.

The battle for the control of coffee trading between the CMA and the Agriculture ministry has simmered since the gazettement in April 2020 of the Capital Markets (Coffee Exchange) Regulations 2020, which gave the authority the mandate to license the coffee exchange and brokers.