Prime

The USIU dropout who traded the lecture hall for his father’s shop and built a watch empire

Different type of watches on display at Saa Zone Kenya outlet in Nairobi on October 19, 2026. Lucy Wanjiru | Nation

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When Al-anwar Hassanali, an entrepreneur in Kenya’s watch industry, told his father he wanted to drop out of university to pursue business, his father gave him one ultimatum.

Hassanali says he was worried that his father was spending so much on his school fees yet getting so little in return.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME How Dangote beat top oil firms to 24.7pc KPC stake

  2. PRIME UK fund’s Sh1.9bn Quickmart IPO deepen Kenya investment

  3. PRIME Foreign investors cut KCB stake as locals add Sh2.1bn

  4. PRIME Ex-county accountant loses Sh207m in unexplained wealth case

In the headlines

View All