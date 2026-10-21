The USIU dropout who traded the lecture hall for his father’s shop and built a watch empire

When Al-anwar Hassanali, an entrepreneur in Kenya’s watch industry, told his father he wanted to drop out of university to pursue business, his father gave him one ultimatum.

Hassanali says he was worried that his father was spending so much on his school fees yet getting so little in return.

“I realised my father had taught me more about business at his shop than what I was learning in university,” he says.

When he was due to start his third year, he never returned to school.

Throughout his childhood, Hassanali had accompanied his father to his shop along Nairobi’s Kenyatta Avenue, spending weekends and school holidays there. The visits began when he was just three years old and continued until he joined university.

Hassanali watched his father run the family business, learning firsthand how to attract customers, price products, manage inventory and close sales. These were practical lessons, he says, that no business class could have taught him.

His father, however, was unsettled with his decision to drop out of university.

“My father wanted to get a degree of his own and become an accountant. But he had to drop out of school and take over the family business after his dad passed away. When I told him I wanted to leave university, he told me, ‘I am giving you a semester break, and if you prove to me, you can make money, then you have my blessings,” says Hassanali, who was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

He tried his hand at several businesses, from running an inspiration blog and dabbling in wedding photography to owning a tour company.

His first entrepreneurial lesson was how fast they failed. Not giving up, he saw an opportunity in the watch business, drawing on a childhood fascination with timepieces and seeing his father sell.

“I was about five years old when I was given a watch as a birthday gift which had “Woof” written in 3D on the rubber belt, along with cute little cartoon dogs. It was so expensive that I used to wear it only on Sundays. On other days, I kept it in the drawer,” he says.

Hassanali’s entry into the watch industry began with a bet on Citron watches, which a friend of his father had supplied for sale in the family’s shop. He saw an opportunity to take the business online.

Saa Zone Kenya Founder Al-Anwar Esmak Hassanali during the interview at his store on October 19, 2026. Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

He sold 12 watches in just six hours, but the initial success proved short-lived. Half were returned by customers, forcing him to refund the money he had been so delighted to earn. It was his second lesson in entrepreneurship: making a sale is one thing; keeping the customer satisfied is another.

He later acquired several Chinese watch brands but achieved limited success in growing them into thriving businesses.

“After three months, I had made only Sh8,000. My dad told me to go back to university because I was not making any headway in being an entrepreneur. I prayed so hard for Allah to guide me as I did not want to go back to school,” Hassanali says.

Not one to give up easily, he embarked on research and stumbled upon Leather Belt Casio Edifice, a brand which came to define his business for years.

Leveraging online marketing, Hassanali settled on selling watches online, setting up Saa Zone – a low-budget watch shop. Apart from Casio watches, he also sold Omax watches through Facebook ads, and good orders started coming.

“I had a page on Facebook and would sell a watch a month, mostly to friends. Money started coming, and this convinced my dad to let me pursue my dream. This was in 2012.”

He soon learnt his third lesson in entrepreneurship: although the watches sold quickly because of their low prices, their poor durability proved a liability. Customers complained that the watches broke easily, undermining confidence in his business.

Going into debt

He decided to concentrate on selling Casio watches, which, although they cost about 10 times more than Chinese brands, were durable. The watches were genuine, but the cost of importing the stock soon pushed him into debt.

“We even went into debt because the thing with genuine watches is that when a customer buys one, they won’t return for at least five years, so you don’t have recurring clients,” he says.

Hassanali gives an example of Orient’s Bambino series, known for its domed crystal and longevity. Its durability comes at a cost.

“Automatic watches are a very old technology that uses a pallet fork to control the movement. They can last forever. If it gets spoiled, it is easy to repair. They can easily be passed on from one generation to another.”

But this did not deter him from the watch business. Before long, more customers began coming, drawn by their reputation for durability.

Five years into the business, Hassanali realised he had found something worth pursuing seriously.

He opened a physical shop in Nairobi’s Central Business District, running the business as a one-man operation. “I was the one doing marketing, packaging, deliveries and everything. Now I have six employees,” he says.

Vintage watch on display at Saa Zone Kenya outlet in Nairobi on October 19, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

As the business grew, he started scouting for bigger space with good foot traffic.

His fourth lesson in entrepreneurship: you cannot simply walk to a property management company and say you want to set up a competing watch business in a mall. There is only so much room for watch retailers in one shopping mall, and success depends on standing out.

“Getting a location was difficult. Popular malls already had other watch shops; even though they were not selling the same brands as ours, they did not give us space,” he says.

“They asked if we had shops in other malls, our bank balance, ability to sustain the shop in terms of rent and lots of other things. Even though we were big online, the metrics did not matter to them,” he says.

It took nine months for Hassanali to secure a space at Our Mall, on Magadi Road, where he now has a shop.

Luck strikes

Luck struck, and Titan, an Indian watchmaker, approached Hassanali and appointed Saa Zone as its sole authorised distributor in Kenya. He added the brand to his Casio and Orient brands.

Titan was looking to expand into Africa, and Hassanali’s biggest headache and fifth entrepreneur lesson was selling a brand that was relatively unknown. Until recently, Titan had been solely focusing on the Indian market where they make about 20 million watches annually and are the fifth-biggest watchmaker in India.

Hassanali says Titan has about 3,000 outlets in India but is now beginning to venture into the international market.

“We had always been known for Casio, but when Titan came along, it even inspired the opening of a physical shop,” he says of the shop that cost about Sh2.5 million to set up.

He explains that before Saa Zone committed to working with Titan, they tested their products for one year, gauging their durability and design.

“Once the durability test met our standards, we came into an agreement, and currently we are now their authorised dealer in Kenya,” says Hassanali.

Different type of watches on display at Saa Zone Kenya outlet in Nairobi on October 19, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

So how does the deal work?

“It was a big gamble”

“We buy from Titan and sell at a price where we can make a profit,” he says, adding, “it was a big gamble that we had no idea whether it would work because we have been an online shop for years. We had that difficult period in the beginning, but the business has started generating profit.”

The lesson he is currently learning to navigate is how to sell to a customer base that often lacks the expertise to distinguish genuine watches from counterfeits, particularly in the entry-level premium segment, where fake watches are prevalent.

He further notes that watch dealing is not a necessity-driven business that guarantees daily customers or consistent revenue. As a result, the business does not always yield immediate returns, requiring him to carefully balance his finances and manage cash flow during slower periods.

“No one is buying watches every day, and so there are periods when I had to do some side businesses during the starting phase to make ends meet,” he says.

He argues that the high cost of genuine timepieces, coupled with their relatively slow turnover, explains why few watch shops in Kenya deal exclusively in authentic watches.

“There are only six authorised dealers of original watches in the country,” he says.

Betting on collectors

Watch dealers are betting on the emergence of a new class of collectors in Kenya. While local sellers may not deal in investment-grade luxury brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, some buyers are building collections around more accessible brands, including Casio, drawn by vintage designs.

The latest Knight Frank’s Wealth & Investment Trends 2026 report ranked luxury watches as Kenya’s second-most-popular passion investment, behind art and ahead of classic cars.