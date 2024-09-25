Tea export earnings rise by Sh33bn on higher volumes

Last year, tea farmers enjoyed higher earnings that were driven by an increase in export volumes and a weak shilling.
When the Kenyan shilling depreciates against the US dollar, exporters' earnings in local currency terms increase. Tea exporters will, however, not enjoy this luxury in the year that ended in June 2024.
This is because while the shilling depreciated sharply against the US dollar in the first half of the financial year, these gains were largely wiped out in the second half of the year as the local currency staged a major comeback against the greenback.
KTDA is expected to announce the much-awaited tea bonus to farmers for the year ended June 2024 at any time. As a matter of policy, the KTDA pays at least 30 percent of its earnings to tea farmers as a bonus.
Besides the bonus, the farmers are usually paid monthly for tea deliveries to enable them to cater for their spending needs, including purchasing inputs.
Last year, KTDA paid a record bonus of Sh44.15 billion. Total payments to farmers during that year totalled Sh67.7 billion, inclusive of the monthly payments.
This, however, comes at a time when chaos has erupted at some tea factories in recent weeks, with some farmers protesting against low payments from their factories.
The KTDA says it has no control over the final payment that factories under its management make to their farmers.
“Teas from different factories attract different buyers and the price offering is different and this has an impact on the final payments. Different factories have different operational costs, which also determine the final payments,” said KTDA.