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Asahi sees EABL growing with premium beer brands

Asahi Group Holdings CEO Atsushi Katsuki (left) with EABL Group CEO Jane Karuku.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Mwaniki

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Japanese beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings has said it will ride on newly introduced international premium beer brands to grow its business in the East Africa region, after completing its majority investment in East African Breweries Plc (EABL).

Asahi Group President and Chief Executive Atsushi Katsuki told the company’s shareholders that the multinational will introduce its Asahi Super Dry and Peroni Nastro Azzurro lagers into the Kenyan market to complement EABL’s White Cap and Guinness Stout in the premium segment of the beer market.

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