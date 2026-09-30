Asahi sees EABL growing with premium beer brands

Japanese beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings has said it will ride on newly introduced international premium beer brands to grow its business in the East Africa region, after completing its majority investment in East African Breweries Plc (EABL).
Asahi Group President and Chief Executive Atsushi Katsuki told the company’s shareholders that the multinational will introduce its Asahi Super Dry and Peroni Nastro Azzurro lagers into the Kenyan market to complement EABL’s White Cap and Guinness Stout in the premium segment of the beer market.