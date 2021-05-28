Market News Horticulture earnings fall Sh2.8bn in first quarter

A worker packs flowers for export at a farm in Naivasha on February 10, 2017. FILE PHOTO NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Data by the Directorate of Horticulture indicates that the country earned Sh46.1 billion from Sh48.9 billion in a similar period in 2019 weighed down by low demand of flowers.

The earnings drop was despite a 27 per cent growth in volumes, highlighting how low demand for Kenya’s roses in the world market had an adverse effect on overall earnings.

Horticulture earnings dropped by Sh2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year as the second wave of Covid-19 hit demand for Kenya flowers, which is a major segment of the overall earnings from the sector.

“There has been lockdown in some of our major buyers in Europe, leading to low demand for flowers, which was not a priority under the prevailing circumstances when compared with other items such as fruits and vegetables,” said the directorate.

The value of flowers dropped from Sh38 billion to Sh32 billion with fruits registering a significant growth in earnings from Sh3.8 billion in the previous quarter to Sh5.6 billion.

The value of vegetables too went up by 25 percent to Sh8.3 billion.