Milk trade standoff team to Uganda delays visit

The department of livestock says it delayed the planned visit to Uganda aimed at resolving the standoff on milk trade between these countries due to a shortage of the commodity in the neighbouring State.

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai said the team to visit Uganda is constituted but because of a milk shortage in the landlocked country, the mission has to be delayed.

“We have the team in place but we delayed the trip to Uganda because of a shortage, as there has been no milk to be exported to Kenya,” said Mr Kimtai.

The East Africa region has been facing drought since the last quarter of last year.

Milk remains the only item on the list of major imports from Uganda that is still facing tariff barriers after the initial goods were cleared last year following bilateral talks between the two countries.

The bilateral talks in December discussed and resolved trade issues touching on poultry, eggs, sugar and fish.

The PS said the planned meeting to resolve the standoff on milk trade between the two countries is still on and that they were waiting for the Ministry of Trade to communicate on the new date.

Kenya is visiting Uganda to ascertain that all the milk that comes from there is produced by local farmers, following allegations that the commodity is imported from third-party countries as powder and reconstituted before it is exported to Kenya as fresh.

