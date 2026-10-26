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In Kaputei, land bets pay off as Kitengela brings more settlers

Residential homes in Kaputei, Kajiado County in this photo taken on October 24, 2026.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Marion Sitawa

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

When Faith Achiro bought her 50-by-100-foot plot in Kaputei in 2004 for Sh35,000, she saw it as an investment opportunity through her savings and credit co-operative society (Sacco).

“The sacco was looking at ways members could invest. Back then, the monthly deduction was Sh2,000, which went toward paying for the land,” she says.

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