In Kaputei, land bets pay off as Kitengela brings more settlers

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Residential homes in Kaputei, Kajiado County in this photo taken on October 24, 2026.
By
Marion Sitawa
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
When Faith Achiro bought her 50-by-100-foot plot in Kaputei in 2004 for Sh35,000, she saw it as an investment opportunity through her savings and credit co-operative society (Sacco).
“The sacco was looking at ways members could invest. Back then, the monthly deduction was Sh2,000, which went toward paying for the land,” she says.
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