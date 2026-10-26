In Kaputei, land bets pay off as Kitengela brings more settlers

When Faith Achiro bought her 50-by-100-foot plot in Kaputei in 2004 for Sh35,000, she saw it as an investment opportunity through her savings and credit co-operative society (Sacco).

“The sacco was looking at ways members could invest. Back then, the monthly deduction was Sh2,000, which went toward paying for the land,” she says.

Faith Achiro, a resident of Kaputei in Kajiado County, poses for a photo at her home during an interview on October 24, 2026. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Beyond the investment opportunity, Ms Achiro saw a property that was worth the effort.

“When we bought this place, it was a wide, open field. What attracted me to the land was its proximity to the road, a river and a school. You could farm or put up buildings,” she says.

More than two decades later, the area has changed significantly. Like many growing estates, Kaputei, located just beyond Kitengela, now has completed bungalows standing alongside houses still under construction.

“It has really improved. The roads have been demarcated, and people have moved in. Most of them are looking for quiet places, especially those who want a retirement home away from the noise,” she says.

Ms Achiro put her land to practical use by rearing chickens.

“Water is available through boreholes and the river down there. When it comes to security, it is manageable, with people working around the area to provide security services,” she says.

The transformation has influenced what Ms Achiro believes her property could fetch today.

“If I were selling this land this year, I would not take anything less than Sh1.8 million because the area has grown. But I am not selling it,” she says.

Residential homes in Kaputei, Kajiado County in this photo taken on October 24, 2026. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Nairobi’s housing market has become a dilemma for many households. The closer a property is to established centres and amenities, the more expensive it tends to become, particularly for homeowners who want to build from scratch.

Moses Ray, who runs a business in Kitengela town, bought a 50-by-100-foot plot in Kaputei in 2012 for Sh350,000. He did not build immediately.

“I had been living abroad for all those years and, when I thought about where I wanted to settle in retirement, I felt this was a good place to invest,” he says.

Mr Ray started building his Kaputei house in 2024 and completed it the same year.

“I wanted a place where I could enjoy a quieter environment. That is part of the reason I also decided to set up my business in Kitengela. I did not see a reason to look for another place since Kitengela is quite busy,” he says.

Although Kaputei is still a developing neighbourhood, he says development across Kitengela has made settling there very convenient.

“Access is no longer a problem like it was before. You can get some of the things you need, including shopping, around Kitengela,” he adds.

Residential homes in Kaputei, Kajiado County in this photo taken on October 24, 2026. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Rising cost of land

In the second quarter of 2026, the HassConsult Land Price Index showed that the average land prices in Kitengela stood at Sh18.8 million per acre, following a marginal 0.1 percent decline during the quarter.

For a 50-by-100-foot plot (approximately one-eighth of an acre), a proportional calculation using the HassConsult index would put the price at about Sh2.35 million. However, actual prices vary depending on location, access and available services.

In the third quarter of 2025, HassConsult data showed that land prices across 14 Nairobi satellite towns increased by 0.84 percent over the quarter, bringing annual growth to 6.6 percent. The average price per acre across those satellite towns was Sh32.3 million, compared with Sh223.9 million in the 18 Nairobi suburbs monitored by the index.

The data attributed the slower growth partly to tighter household finances, which were reducing the number of buyers able to purchase land and build homes.

Brian Okoth, a real estate expert, says the attraction of emerging residential areas like Kaputei lies in the opportunity to enter a market before it becomes fully established. Buyers who cannot afford land in mature neighbourhoods often look further out.

At the same time, he says investors may see potential in locations where housing demand and infrastructure are expanding.

“An emerging area can offer an opportunity for buyers who are priced out of established neighbourhoods. But the decision should not be based only on the current price of land or the expectation that it will appreciate. You need to understand what is driving demand and whether people will want to live there in the long-term,” says Mr Okoth.

He says buyers should distinguish between genuine residential growth and speculation driven by expectations of future development.

“Look at what is happening on the ground. Are people building and occupying their homes? Are the roads accessible? Can residents get water, electricity and essential services? Those are more useful indicators than simply being told that a town is expanding towards a particular location,” he says.

Residential homes in Kaputei, Kajiado County in this photo taken on October 24, 2026. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Mr Okoth advises investors to check land ownership documents, confirm parcel boundaries and establish whether there is legally recognised access to the property.

“Buying land early can work in your favour, but it is not a guarantee of profit. A buyer needs to know exactly what they are purchasing, whether the title is in order and what it will cost to develop and maintain the property,” he says.

“The cost of construction should also be a consideration. A plot that appears affordable may require additional spending on access, drainage, water storage, perimeter fencing and other infrastructure before it is ready for occupation. Buyers should budget for these costs rather than focus only on the purchase price.”

Mr Okoth adds that there is a difference between buying for capital appreciation and buying to live in.

“An investor intending to resell needs evidence of demand and realistic comparable prices, while a family planning to settle in the area should prioritise daily convenience, services and the long-term suitability of the neighbourhood.”

Kaputei has also shown the potential of organised residential developments, with some homes within the upcoming gated estates still under construction, while sections of acquired land remain undeveloped as other homeowners put up fences around their plots.