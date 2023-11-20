News

Airtel, Telkom and Jamii gang up to force 29pc call tariff cut

By BRIAN AMBANI
Monday November 20 2023

The communications regulator has cut the rates telcos charge consumers of a rival network by 29 percent days after three mobile companies ganged up against Safaricom to push for the review, setting the stage for a drop in calling rates from next March.

Read more HERE

VICTOR JUMA
