Counties Bidco contracts Tana River sunflower farmers

Sunflower farmers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Bidco Africa has entered into contract sunflower farming with farmers in Tana River under the Bura Irrigation Scheme.

Farmers are putting up 300 acres under the crop with the Thika based manufacturer guranteeing a ready market for the produce once it is harvested.

Under this project, World Concern has partnered with Bura scheme and will pay for operation and maintenance fees to encourage farmers to return to the crop while Bidco will supply certified seeds.

Bidco Africa has entered into contract sunflower farming with farmers in Tana River under the Bura Irrigation Scheme.

Farmers are putting up 300 acres under the crop with the Thika based manufacturer guranteeing a ready market for the produce once it is harvested.

Under this project, World Concern has partnered with Bura scheme and will pay for operation and maintenance fees to encourage farmers to return to the crop while Bidco will supply certified seeds.

The farmers will get irrigation water and extension services from the National Irrigation Authority, which will ensure they get maximum yield throughout the season.

The irrigation agency estimates production cost for 1.5 acres at Sh22,200, yielding at least 1,200 kilogrammes in a season with growers projected to get a net of Sh39,600. Bidco will pay Sh33 for a kilo of sunflower.

Sunflowers can grow in less fertile and semi-arid areas and is commonly intercropped with or used as a rotational crop or break crop for cereals.

Sunflower is mainly used in production of edible oils and manufacturers have over the years grappled to get sufficient supplies to support their production.

The crop is also a major source of protein for animals’ feeds and forms one of the major ingredients in manufacturing of the meals.