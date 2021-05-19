Counties Jambojet launches Mombasa-Nairobi morning flight

Passengers disembark from a Jambojet plane. PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The 6.35am flight is aimed at giving enough time for people with business meetings or other engagements in Nairobi but would not want to spend the night at the city.

Budget carrier Jambojet has introduced an early morning flight from Mombasa to Nairobi as it targets business people who want to fly to the capital in the morning and return to port city in the evening.

The 6.35am flight is aimed at giving enough time for people with business meetings or other engagements in Nairobi but would not want to spend the night at the city.

The carrier is utilising the last flight that normally flies from Kisumu to Mombasa and spends the entire night at the port city, which now acts as a secondary hub for the airline. Previously, the airline would fly back this flight to Nairobi during the day.

“There are a lot of people who would like to travel to Nairobi for businesses and return to Mombasa on the same day, this new morning flight caters for their needs,” said the airline.

Jambojet is giving an introductory offer of Sh4,100 for a one-way ticket to passengers booking the morning flight.

The cost of ticket currently from Mombasa to Nairobi on other flights averages Sh5,100.

The promotional fare is likely to give other airlines a tight competition for early morning flights. For instance, Kenya Airways, Jambojet parent company, is charging Sh7,250 for a one-way ticket in the morning flight.

Previously, the earliest flight from Mombasa to Nairobi was at 8.20am, making it difficult for people who would want to travel and return on the same day.

Most airlines from Mombasa to Nairobi, including the national carrier Kenya Airways, start their flights from Mombasa at 8am.

The carrier has scaled its frequencies to nearly five in a day since the resumption of air services following a one-month lockdown that had been imposed by government in March.