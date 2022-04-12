Counties Meru’s bid to appeal Sh339m award fails

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi . PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary The devolved unit wanted the Appellate Court to allow the filing of a late appeal against the High Court's ruling dated January 22, 2021, that was in favour of Leopard Rock Mico, the owner of Leopard Rock Lodge.

But the Court of Appeal declined the request, paving way for the investor, Michael Jean Dechauffur, to demand his Sh339,070,485 dues.

Meru County Government has failed in its bid to file an appeal against a ruling that endorsed decision of an arbitrator to award a tourist lodge investor Sh339 million as compensation for eviction from Meru National Park.

The devolved unit wanted the Appellate Court to allow the filing of a late appeal against the High Court's ruling dated January 22, 2021, that was in favour of Leopard Rock Mico, the owner of Leopard Rock Lodge.

But the Court of Appeal declined the request, paving way for the investor, Michael Jean Dechauffur, to demand his Sh339,070,485 dues.

Judge Imana Laibuta noted that the county government had not even filed a Notice of Appeal as required by the rules of the court.

The judge added that the county government was not seeking extension of time to file such Notice, or to have it belatedly filed to be deemed as duly filed, but was seeking extension to file the intended appeal.

"To my mind, a notice of appeal, which is a pre-requisite to filing an appeal or intended appeal cannot by any stretch of imagination, be conflated with an intended appeal, which ordinarily refers to the record of appeal that falls due for filing within 60 days of lodging the Notice," said Justice Laibuta.

The investor was awarded the money on December 19, 2019, following his eviction from the forest by the county government in 2018.

The compensation was for the cost of facilities built by the investor at the National Park prior to its eviction and the cost of the movable assets.

The award was recognised and found as binding and enforceable between the parties by High Court Judge Patrick Otieno, who also issued a decree on the same.

In urging the appellate Court to extend time to file the appeal, the county government explained that there was delay in instructing a lawyer to fight the High Court ruling.

[email protected]