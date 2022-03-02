Counties Ministry repossesses livestock project after KDF takeover failed

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LUCY WANYIKA

The Agriculture ministry has repossessed a Livestock Export Processing Zone project in Taita Taveta County after the military failed to take it over.

Livestock and Fisheries CAS Lawrence Omuhaka said the ministry has set aside Sh100 million to complete the Bachuma Livestock Export Processing Zone project that had stalled for three years.

The government has also recalled Techniques Supplies Limited to finish the project estimated to cost Sh380 million. The ministry had terminated the contract in 2020 due to the delays by the contractor.

"The money will be made available in the next financial year. We decided to stick to the same contractor due to the legal implications involved," he said.

The CAS revealed that last year the State handed over the project to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) but they were unable to oversee its implementation.

The Bachuma LEPZ project was kicked off in 2015 and is among President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda. It was scheduled for completion by 2020 to boost livestock and beef export trade by facilitating access to overseas markets to improve sustainable livelihoods and food security in the country.

"KDF did not take over the project because of unavoidable circumstances. As a department we have therefore decided to continue overseeing its implementation," the CAS said.

Once complete, the facility will hold up to 100,000 heads of cattle and will boost livestock exports for traders in the lucrative overseas markets in Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and Oman which have a high demand for East African meat.

The CAS was speaking at Lwalenyi ranch in Taita Taveta County during the launch of a Livestock Identification and Tracking System (LITS) programme and Lwalenyi ranch modernised dip through a partnership with Kenya Commercial Bank Foundation.

