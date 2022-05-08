Counties Nairobi, Kiambu, Meru account for most crimes recorded in 2021

Racecourse Road in downtown Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Nairobi topped the list with 6,686 crimes followed by the neighbouring Kiambu County at 5,715 and Meru third with 5,032.

The total number of crimes like robberies, muggings, rape and homicides reported at police stations rose 16.6 percent from 2020 amid tough economic times.

Nairobi, Kiambu and Meru are the three most dangerous counties amid tough economic times that have been partly blamed for the increase in the number of crimes committed.

Data from the Economic Survey 2021 shows that the three counties accounted for over a quarter of the 81,272 crimes reported last year.

Nairobi topped the list with 6,686 crimes followed by the neighbouring Kiambu County at 5,715 and Meru third with 5,032.

The total number of crimes like robberies, muggings, rape and homicides reported at police stations rose 16.6 percent from 2020 amid tough economic times characterised by job losses, low number of employment opportunities and an increase in the cost of living.

Restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus also led to closure of businesses with the effect mainly hitting the informal sector that employs a huge chunk of the urban population.

Hirings are yet to pick up over a year since the restrictions were eased highlighting the dire socio-economic state of Kenyans, especially those in the low-income households.

“Nairobi City police command station accounted for the highest number of persons reported to have committed crime at 8.5percent, followed by Kiambu and Meru at 6.7 percent and 6.1 percent,” The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says in the report.

Other counties in the top five most dangerous places are Nakuru that reported 4,281 cases and Murang'a at 2,691.

The rise has been partly attributed to the tough economic times due to the Coronavirus-induced job losses from 2020 and an increase in the cost of living.

The report shows that crimes against persons topped the list at 22,365 cases followed by theft at 11,762 cases, crimes against morality (8,182) while peddling of drugs like heroin and marijuana came fourth at 5, 743 cases.

The number of criminal cases reported last year is the third-highest since 2017 reflecting the worsening economic lives mainly in the urban areas and denting the country’s ranking in terms of safety for citizens and visitors.

A report by Interpol put Kenya on a list of countries with the worst organised crime problems in the world two years ago highlighting the daunting task facing the security agencies.

[email protected]