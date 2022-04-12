Counties NMS plans Sh1.4bn pedestrian, cycling lanes into city estates

A new look of Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi's CBD in this photo taken on October 10, 2021, after it was upgraded by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), in the ongoing city face-lift projects. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced a Sh1.4 billion plan to expand non-motorised transport corridors to estates near the city centre in efforts to enhance walking spaces and encourage use of bicycles.

The project, which was first rolled out in the city centre, is being expanded into estates with the aim of providing safety and decongesting the city.

This is happening at a time the agency led by Mohamed Badi has warned against encroachment, littering and parking along the corridors.

According to the plan, the project that involves construction of pedestrian and cycling lanes is expected to cover a total of 116 kilometres.

“The Non-Motorised Transport corridors, (red for cyclists, grey for pedestrians), are currently being expanded in surrounding estates. The project is expected to cover a total of 116km,” said NMS that is greening and beautifying pedestrian and cycling lanes.

“With the transport sector contributing 11 percent of total emissions in the country, uptake of the walking and cycling culture is set to significantly mitigate pollution from vehicle emissions and in turn, generate a cleaner and safer environment for all,” it says.

Such lanes have been done on Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindu Mbingu streets.

[email protected]