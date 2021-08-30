Counties NMS to offer mental health services in 32 city hospitals

Director-General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced a list of 32 health facilities where residents will get mental health and psychological support services, amid rising cases of suicide in the city.

Nairobi recorded 64 suicides and 39 assault cases in the three months between March and June 2021, according to data released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in July.

This was third to Rift Valley with 68 suicides and 106 assault cases and Nyanza with 67 suicides and 51 assault cases over the same period.

The health centres, comprising Level I, II and IV.

The services include psychiatry, counselling and psychotherapy, mental wellness clinic, school mental health, community mental health, child and adolescents’ mental health assessments as well as epilepsy clinic.

The Level IV facilities are Mama Lucy Hospital in Embakasi West, Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Kamukunji, Mbagathi Hospital in Langata and Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti South sub-County.

The Level II and III facilities include Dandora II, Karibangi North and Kasarani health centres in Kasarani sub-County; Mukuru kwa Njenga, Embakasi East and Soweto-Kayole health centres, all in Embakasi East sub-County.

Others are Kangemi and Westlands health centres, Mji wa Huruma dispensary and Lower Kabete health centre in Westlands; Kayole II and Umoja health centres in Embakasi West; Ngara Health Centre and Ngara Methadone Clinic as well as Ngara Child Friendly clinic which is the only centre providing child and adolescents’ mental health assessments services between Monday and Friday.

The rest are Waithaka and Uthiru-Muthua in Dagoretti South sub-County; Mathare North and Kahawa West health centres in Ruaraka; Lang’ata, Kibera Amref, and Kibera DO health centres in Lang’ata sub-County, and Lunga Lunga, Makadara and Jericho health centres in Makadara sub-County.

The centres will be supplemented by community units.