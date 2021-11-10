News Economy rebounds 10.1pc in quarter two

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

More by this Author Summary The data showed that recovery in the second quarter was largely supported by the resumption of learning activities which surged 67.6 percent year-on-year followed by ICT sector at 25.2 percent.

Other sectors with significant jumps in inactivity were services (20.2 percent) and manufacturing (9.6 percent).

Kenya’s economy expanded 10.1 percent in the second quarter of the year on the back of a rebound in economic activity compared with a similar period last year when tough Covid-19 containment measures led to a 4.7 percent contraction.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showed the growth in the April-June period was faster that first quarter when Gross Domestic Product (GDP) slowed to 0.7 percent compared with 4.4 percent in corresponding period in 2020.

“The growth recorded was mainly as a result of easing Covid-19 containment measures that facilitated gradual resumption of economic activities,” said Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani.

The data showed that recovery in the second quarter was largely supported by the resumption of learning activities which surged 67.6 percent year-on-year followed by ICT sector at 25.2 percent.

Other sectors with significant jumps in inactivity were services (20.2 percent) and manufacturing (9.6 percent).