Gachagua risks losing lavish retirement perks if Senate upholds impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will give up lavish retirement perks offered to departing vice-presidents, including a monthly pension equivalent to 80 percent of his last salary, if his impeachment is upheld by the Senate or the courts.

The Retirement Benefits Act provides for withdrawal of the lifetime perks and pay for State officers such as the Deputy President who have “acted in wilful violation of the Constitution.”

“National Assembly may, on a motion supported by the votes of not less than half of the members thereof, resolve that an entitled person, surviving spouse or children, as the case may be, shall not receive any benefits conferred by this Act, on the grounds that such person, was guilty of gross misconduct,” says the law.

Had Mr Gachagua opted to quit and avoid impeachment, Mr Gachagua would have been in line to also receive a lump sum equal to 12 months of his last pay, security, medical insurance and a diplomatic passport for himself and spouse, security, medical insurance and a diplomatic passport for himself and spouse.

The monthly benefits would have been followed with two saloon cars, a luxury four-wheel-drive vehicle manned by three drivers and a fuel allowance equivalent to 15 percent of the monthly pay of the serving Deputy President.

The vehicles would be replaced after every four years, with taxpayers catering for maintenance at top dealerships.

Still, a coterie of aides and support staff, including one personal assistant, one secretary, one accountant, two housekeepers, two senior support staff, two gardeners, armed security and two cleaners, would be at the disposal of the embattled Deputy President until his death.

Now, Mr Gachagua is relying on the courts or the Senate to save his high-flying career after the National Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour of removing him as Deputy President over accusations of corruption, gross misconduct, gross violation of the Constitution and abuse of office.

Lawmakers also accuse him of promoting ethnically divisive politics and undermining the government, risking making him the first Kenyan Deputy President to be impeached should the Senate support his dismissal.

On Tuesday evening, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced that 281 MPs had adopted an 11-charge impeachment motion, with 44 voting against and one abstaining.

Mr Gachagua is accused of acquiring properties through corrupt means.

He denies any wrongdoing.

In his defence, the Deputy President said most of the properties he owns, including houses and land, belonged to his late brother's estate.

His impeachment bid follows his recent fallout with President William Ruto.

The President has not commented publicly on the impeachment proceedings.

The Senate will next week debate whether to dismiss Mr Gachagua.

Speaker Amason Kingi said the Senate would investigate the allegations against the Deputy President on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

If at least two-thirds or 45 of the Senators vote to uphold the impeachment, Mr Gachagua will be dismissed.