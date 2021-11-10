News World Bank blacklists Kenyan consultancy firm over fraud

World Bank headquarters in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary The World Bank has blacklisted a Kenyan consultancy firm that has undertaken several multi-million shilling projects for top government agencies over fraud.

During the debarment period of 21 months, ADP and its affiliates will be ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects.

The multilateral lender said an investigation conducted by the it’s corruption-fighting unit had established that Nairobi based Africa Development Professional Group (ADP), that says its provides “consultancy and advisory services on management, investments, business solutions, corporate finance and business development” had engaged in fraudulent practices during a bank funded project in Somalia.

“The debarment makes ADP ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by institutions of the World Bank Group,” said the World Bank in a statement.

“The (Somalia) project was designed to strengthen the staffing and institutional capacity of selected line ministries and central agencies to perform core government functions.”

The debarment also qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The financial institutions, which are mostly owned and financed by governments, have been keen to curb corruption in their projects which run into billions of dollars annually.

“It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company acknowledges responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices and agrees to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment.”

ADP says on its website its past clients include the Kenya’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, the Gambian Office of the President, the Government of Ghana, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (Kenya) and the Department for International Development (DfID), Rwanda.

The above projects are however not related to the debarment.