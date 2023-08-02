Columnists Africa’s youth have huge potential

By BITANGE NDEMO

A report by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs- United Nations on World Population Prospects reveals that Africa has the youngest population in the world, with 70 percent of the sub-Saharan region under 30. This is a chance for the continent's growth, but only if these minds are fully enabled to realise their potential.

Tragically, the continent has yet to recognise youths as an asset, which has resulted in growing discontent and hopelessness.

Africa has high unemployment cases, leading to many youths risking their lives on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to pursue a better life in Europe.

George Bernard Shaw once said, "The possibilities are numerous once we decide to act and not react." As a powerful quote that inspires hope and initiative, it is particularly relevant when addressing groups of young people who often struggle to envision possibilities and find themselves stuck in reactive modes.

Currently, Africa is standing at a critical juncture, with a sense of urgency for change, as evidenced by the speeches and anecdotes from various citizens.

At the 2022 annual gathering in Lusaka, Zambia, AfriLabs Executive Director, Anna Ekeledo, emphasised the strength that comes from unity when she asserted that transformative power lies within Africa's own people.

Indeed, the continent's potential knows no bounds, but to fully realise it, Africans must embrace a paradigm shift in their approach to challenges and opportunities.

This shift requires thinking outside the box, adopting new perspectives, and acknowledging that change can only be achieved through active participation rather than reliance on others.

Despite the burning desire for change, Africa faces significant obstacles to progress. The prevailing issues stem from the fragile political landscape resulting from our dependence on powerful countries to provide for virtually everything and the failure to build strong democratic institutions.

As a result, the coups of the 1970s and manipulative practices by foreign nations are back in Africa.

The continent is also grappling with growing religious dogmatism and a need for coherent foreign policies, leaving it vulnerable to powerful countries vying for geopolitical influence.

Further, climate change and threats of war are forcing advanced countries to seek newer technologies that would facilitate carbon reductions, advance their economies and protect their citizen militarily with advanced technological capabilities.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, many of these minerals are plenty in Africa. For example, Niger has enormous deposits of uranium used to manufacture nuclear warheads.

Citizens within mineral-rich countries may never benefit from their resources. This has happened before in Nigeria, Angola, Chad and Congo despite huge oil deposits.

In addition, the growing evangelicalism presents a significant challenge to Africa's progress. While faith fosters positive habits, the growth of self-proclaimed "bishops" or "pastors" is destroying the moral fabric of society.

Unless the governments begin to regulate such "churches", their rigid dogmas are diverting the expected growth of humanity into prosperity.

The continent now needs to foster a growth mindset to overcome challenges and embrace possibilities. This mindset encourages the populace to visualise positive outcomes, seek successful scenarios, and actively work towards transformative change.

It involves challenging existing norms and advocating for critical thinking within the political sphere and religious contexts.

By cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, Africa can unlock the vast potential of its people.

Central to Africa's transformation is the empowerment of the younger generation. Africa can unleash its demographic dividend if we provide them with quality education, promote skill development, and create entrepreneurial opportunities.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.