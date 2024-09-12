Africa cannot ignore China's rise to global economic and political power

The evident influence that President Xi had on African leadership during Beijing Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) last week is proof of China’s ever-growing global economic and geopolitical influence.

Even leadership from European and other countries have been flocking to China seeking bilateral economic cooperation. For a country that in 1970s was struggling out of Chairman Mao’s ideological” little red book”, China is today a major influence on global economic and political paths.

In 2003, the world was surprised when oil prices rose above $30, ignoring Opec self-regulated $25-28 price range.

An overheated Chinese economy, driven by massive industrial expansion was gobbling-up global supplies of oil, minerals and raw materials causing shortages and price hikes, with oil prices hitting an all-time high of $140 in 2008. Chinese economy had suddenly become a key global economic metric.

Meanwhile, USA was preoccupied with war on global terrorism, as Europe struggled to define its political and economic bearings.

World Trade Organisation was overdrive pushing globalised trade which rapidly opened China to western capital and technology, serving to accelerate Chinese economic expansion.

In search of energy and raw materials for its industries, China found a Global South ready to barter natural resources for infrastructure funding and development, an opportunity that China perfected to become a global infrastructure champion, and an accomplished debt provider.

By 2010, China had overtaken Japan as number two global economic power.

Behind the scenes Chinese leadership was readying itself for geopolitical and military ascendance, initiating diplomatic campaigns that saw China gain allies across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and Central Asia.

Alliances like Brics and Carec (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) emerged as military alliances evolved with Russia and Iran. China was already on a clear path to global political and military supremacy.

China has acquired ample technologies to make all categories of military requirements including aircraft carriers.

It is already a participant in space technologies and all manner of ICT fields. And recently China has become the leading global exporter of renewable energy technologies (EVs, solar, wind, green hydrogen), with the West belatedly reacting with restrictive trade measures to check Chinese economic might.

China’s unique statecraft has ensured strategic long-term centralised planning and implementation in all aspects that make Beijing a sustainable global power.