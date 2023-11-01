Columnists Amnesty programme offers taxpayers a rare chance to start with a clean slate

By HUMPHREY WATTANGA

Every year when the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury takes to the floor of the National Assembly to table new budget proposals, the country follows the proceedings with unabated optimism.

While delivery of the annual budget is a mixed bag, there is always hope of a tax policy here or there that will lessen the tax burden and in the long run, make tax payment a worthwhile experience.

The 2023/2024 budget was tabled on June 15, 2023, lived up to this expectation having proposed, among others, the introduction of a tax amnesty programme.

The amnesty programme provides for the granting of a 100 percent waiver of all penalties and interest on principal taxes accrued up to December 31, 2022. The amnesty commenced on 1st September 1, 2023 and shall run up to June 30, 2024.

Who therefore qualifies for this amnesty? You will be eligible to enjoy the tax amnesty if you have no principal taxes owed to the KRA but there are outstanding penalties and interest for periods up to December 31, 2022.

In this case, you will be entitled to an automatic waiver of the penalties and interest related to that period and will not be required to make an amnesty application.

The second level of eligibility is where you have not paid all the principal taxes accrued up to December 31, 2022. In this case, you will be required to apply for amnesty and propose a payment plan for any outstanding principal taxes which should be paid not later than June 30, 2024.

It is instructive to note that any amount that remains unpaid after the aforementioned grace period will be subject to enforcement measures as provided for in the law. Additionally, eligibility for tax amnesty is only on penalties and interest on tax debts.

In alignment with our sustained efforts and vision to simplify tax processes, the tax amnesty application process has been digitised and is live on the iTax platform. Taxpayers can apply by logging into their iTax portals and selecting amnesty application under the debt and enforcement tab.

To accommodate all eligible taxpayers irrespective of their financial abilities, the tax amnesty allows for a flexible payment plan which relieves financial strain on the taxpayer.

The scope of tax heads that qualify for the amnesty is limited to tax laws under the Tax Procedures Act, of 2015. Customs duties administered under the East Africa Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA) do not qualify for the amnesty.

In life, second chances are rare to come by and when they do, they are always welcomed with open arms. This is what any tax amnesty is to taxpayers who might have for one reason or the other tripped along the way on their tax compliance journey.

Just like any other tax amnesty, this year’s tax amnesty is a big win for not only qualifying taxpayers but also for the government. For the former, it translates to a financial relief which goes a long way in giving the taxpayer a second chance to put their tax records in order.

In some instances, the penalties and interest may exceed the principal tax owed. Waiving the said penalties and interest in its entirety is therefore a significant deal to any taxpayer who qualifies for the program. It also bolsters tax morale and reassures taxpayers that all is not lost.

The amnesty on the other hand provides the government an opportunity to collect revenue that would have otherwise taken longer to recover.

We project to collect Sh51 billion by the time this programme closes. By mid-October, the KRA had collected Sh3.4 billion through the tax amnesty programme, with more than 17,000 taxpayers having applied.

Unlike enforcement measures which mostly lead to adversarial and strained relations between the taxman and the taxpayer, the amnesty offers a conducive ground for voluntary tax compliance. This is therefore a win-win situation for the KRA and the taxpayer.

It is therefore imperative for all eligible taxpayers to seize this opportunity to reset their tax records and start with a clean slate. The KRA is at hand to support and guide all applicants through our various support frameworks in place.

The writer is the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority.