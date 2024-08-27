Anyone who watches the BBC television channel will be familiar with Zeinab Badawi, including through her being one of the tough interviewers on HARDtalk.

But we now see she is also a very skilled writer, having this year published An African History of Africa – From the Dawn of Humanity to Independence.

Reading the book has further reinforced my long-held perception that while those in Europe, America and elsewhere need to hear from other than their own about the continent’s history, above all it is Africans who should do so.

For there is so much more to this history than most people anywhere are aware of, knowledge of which would transform self-respect and dignity among Africans, as well as significantly change the perception of Africa and Africans by others.

For too many the history of the continent launches with slavery and colonialism, assuming that before the Europeans, OK and maybe the Arabs, arrived it was all “primitive” hunter-gatherers… well, except for the Egyptians, who weren’t perceived as being really “African”.

I remember visiting the remains of the medieval city of Great Zimbabwe some years ago, marvelling at the grandeur of the sophisticated Shona civilisation it reflected.

Yet when the first Europeans came across the site, they just couldn’t imagine it was the work of local Black Africans.

I have also been influenced by my exposure to the amazing spread of ancient African rock art through my friend David Coulson, who has dedicated so much of his life to preserving and protecting it.

This art shows how extraordinarily advanced many African societies were over so many centuries – at times when elsewhere it was just hunter-gatherers who roamed around in their small groups.

But back to Zeinab Badawi and her book. Zeinab is herself of African origins, born in Sudan, and in her book, she devotes a chapter to the country of her illustrious ancestors.

The ancient civilisations of Sudan predate those of ancient Egypt, she is keen to point out and were of great influence on the Egyptians.

Indeed, at times it was the Kush who ruled over the Egyptians. But conventional history brushes that aside, Zeinab notes, with infinitely more emphasis being placed on the glories of ancient Egypt.

This eye-opening book took Zeinab 10 years to put together, during which time she visited more than 30 countries in Africa, “in pursuit of a first-hand experience of Africa’s history from the perspective of Africans,” she writes.

She interacted with dozens of people, from academics to ordinary citizens, learning about their culture and history and visiting significant sites.

She begins with the birth of humankind itself, which at least many of us East Africans appreciate took place here, and then takes us through “narratives of warrior queens, kings, chiefs, priests and priestesses; of mighty civilisations blooming on the banks of rivers or in the shade of sacred mountains; of lavish buildings hewn out of rock, exquisite libraries bursting with discovery, bustling caravan routes and market squares thick with the voices of traders, travellers, farmers and entertainers”.

We move from ancient Egypt to Sudan and then to Ethiopia and Eritrea, before migrating to North Africa, then to the west and finally to the south of the continent.

She ends her journey through Africa’s history with another tour of the continent – including Kenya – that describes the struggles for independence from colonialism.

Finally, in her epilogue Zeinab spotlights today’s African youth as she looks to their future – about which she insists they should feel optimistic.

“They will create a new Africa,” she writes.

They are less attached to ethnic affiliations than their elders, and many move around the world as confident global citizens, bringing with them the enthusiasm of being digitally savvy.

Not surprisingly she was particularly impressed by the Kenyan scene, with our M-Pesa, our technology hubs and our renewable energy, all enablers for our energetic youth.

While acknowledging the difficulties Africans face, these must not obscure the vibrancy she has observed, and the hunger for progress among the young people as they demand a better and brighter future – including through protesting against authoritarianism and conservative social mores. Sounds familiar, yes?

As I read Zeinab’s book about Africa’s magnificent past I appreciated her journalistic style of writing through which she took us on her journey, and I was left wanting to learn so much more about it all.