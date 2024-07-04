Entry of Generation Zs ruffling feathers at traditional workplace

The workplace is experiencing a historic transformation as more and more younger people whose lives revolve around the Internet of Things, mobile phones, and social media are hired.

With the latest breed of employees being outspoken, outgoing, and carefree, Gen Z is rewriting norms and daily practices that define a workplace.

Away from the four-walled offices with a kitchen and boardroom, as well as individual offices for senior management, we now have a hybrid mode of working that allows people to work away from the office and for longer hours than older generations ever did.

With the Internet readily available everywhere, knowledge of labour rights has expanded, and we now interact more virtually than physically.

Social media sites are now considered official modes of communication. Not to mention the change of the official (office) dress code, the new ‘normal’ hardly observes any mode of dressing as part of office etiquette, and performance is gauged on the delivery of tasks assigned.

What this means to organisations is that to attract and retain the best and brightest of Generation Z, it will require a different mindset. A large percentage of Gen Z is characterised by their passion for technology, knowledge, creativity, risk-taking, multi-skilledness, and readiness to adjust to new changes, especially technology-driven ones.

I have witnessed the workplace evolution of aspirations from just being a good salary to the new ‘normal’. Gen Z is looking for a flexible work programme, opportunities to grow within the organisation, transparency in communication, diversity, and inclusion, and is considering how the work environment will affect their mental health.

In my experience as an HR practitioner, I have adjusted to accommodate Gen Z demands. This is an extremely impatient lot, but they are smart, hardworking, and risk-takers with a knack for perfection. This is a group of people who prefer instant feedback as opposed to an end-of-review set period for appraisal to take place.

I have learned the importance of creating room for them to vent, speak their mind, and, if possible, have a one-on-one conversation aimed not at criticising but at implementing solutions. As a human relations professional, help employees connect their strengths to their work by providing training and development opportunities.

What about Gen Z’s level of engagement and the need for constant attention, fuelled partly by social media? Well, ensure that the expectations for the outcome are clear at the beginning of the contract and have regular checks in, if possible, monthly.

Gen Z employees want to feel safe, valued, and productive. It is about creating an environment where employees use their strengths every day. By embracing these changes and understanding Gen Z’s values, businesses can position themselves for future success.

Communicate clearly and on time if there are any changes, allow room for creativity in the process of delivering work and finally ensure that you have supplied tools necessary to deliver work.