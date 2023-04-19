Columnists Assessing beauty in TikTok era

By BITANGE NDEMO

While growing up, many of my generation's dreams centred on encountering a beautiful girl. However, we always disagreed on the qualities. It did not matter where she was born; what mattered was beauty.

"Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder." But when Plato said these eight words, algorithms (Artificial Intelligence, AI) were not discovered.

Nobody then could even have imagined that you could do whatever you want, including beauty, so long as you have access to AI.

Today, algorithms are being used to determine what perfect beauty is. As a result, the perception of beauty is not that of an individual.

Instead, AI gets to decide and, in the process, has brought untold damage, including mental illness, to many young people.

Comparing two social media platforms that use algorithms to project beauty ideals and standards reveals divergent views on perfect beauty.

Instagram, for example, promotes a highly curated and unrealistic version of beauty, which can negatively impact people's self-esteem and body image.

But using an algorithm with possibly biased instructions to judge attractiveness could also lead to unfavourable beauty standards and constrictive leading to unattainable beauty goals.

Furthermore, this could result in prejudice towards individuals from the marginalised, that is those who may need to pay more attention to tweak their looks to meet the desired standards.

Or those with impairments who do not fulfil the algorithm's idea of "perfect beauty."

But algorithms could also offer a more impartial standard for judging beauty, which could be helpful in industries like fashion, modelling, or beauty pageantry.

Also, it might assist individuals in identifying and addressing any physical traits they are uneasy with, resulting in higher confidence and self-esteem.

Nevertheless, using an algorithm to determine perfect beauty could have several unintended consequences.

One reason is that beauty is a personal and cultural concept. Therefore an algorithm might need to adequately represent the subtleties and complexity of beauty in many contexts and cultures.

Of late, some of the common features of the Instagram beauty standard for women are facially symmetrical features, perfectly smooth, glowing skin, a thin, toned body, a tiny waist and full hips, large full lips, a well-defined jawline, and a straight, white smile.

In other words, a mixture of all human races and help from cosmetic surgeons can be used to get the ideal Instagram beauty.

TikTok, which allows users to enhance their appearance through filters and editing tools, envisages perfect beauty, including thinned noses, sculpted chins, raised cheeks and brightened eyes.

This, however, can contribute to a highly curated and unrealistic version of beauty.

Unlike women, however, there is convergence on what a handsome man should look like. The preferred features include a well-proportioned face with symmetrical features, broad shoulders and a muscular physique, a full head of hair and/or a well-groomed beard, good dental hygiene, and a straight smile.

A cursory literature review reveals that perfectionism and mental health are becoming more prevalent among young people, especially in environments that value high achievement and competition.

Increased stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as a negative self-image and feelings of inadequacy, are all effects of perfectionism.

All these can lead to burnout and a fear of failure, reducing chances for advancement and education.

But what is more important is accepting who we are as individuals. This is an essential component of self-acceptance and self-love.

Further, appreciating our physical characteristics might help us feel more at ease in our skin and boost our self-esteem.

And there are some physical characteristics that we may be unable to change. Thus, attempting to change how we were born can be a source of anxiety.

Our outward look does not determine who we are or how successful we will be. We are much more than we give the impression that we are, and focusing on our talents, triumphs, and skills can help us feel more self-assured and pleased.

By being aware of and accepting our limitations, we can concentrate on what we can manage and take advantage of our chances and skills. There is wisdom in accepting the things we cannot change.

Accepting how we were born is not just about embracing ourselves for who we are. It is also about recognising our unique qualities and the beauty of our differences.

Even though using an algorithm to decide on a perfect beauty may have some benefits, it is essential to approach this topic cautiously and be mindful of the potential negative impacts.