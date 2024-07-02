Communication: What fueled Gen Z riots

Kenya is witnessing a wave of national outrage and riots, a clear indication that, among other things, the government's communication strategy has faltered on multiple fronts.

First, A notable failure that preceded the national outrage has been the government's lack of engagement with the voices of the people. When citizens feel unheard, their frustration grows, leading to a heightened sense of alienation and anger.

This lack of listening contributed significantly to the fever-pitch outrage observed across the country. Effective communication is a two-way street. It is not enough for leaders to simply broadcast their messages; they must also listen to the needs, interests, concerns, and expectations of their audience.

Secondly, the information disseminated to the public has consistently lacked the necessary depth and clarity to address the concerns of the people. When citizens feel that their needs and questions are not being met with transparent and substantial responses, it fuels uncertainty and fear, contributing to unrest and anger.

In times of crisis, citizens look to their leaders for clear, consistent, and resonant information. Yet, most of the messages by the government have not reflected the mood and desires of the people, possibly pointing to a situation where message drafters did not incorporate insights from strategic listening, if they had listened at all. The absence of insights-driven messaging has led to confusion and mistrust.

Thirdly, the Kenyan public has continually observed discrepancies between what is communicated and what is done. Inconsistency between messages and actions undermines the credibility of leadership, as people struggle to reconcile the differences between words and deeds.

Such contradictions not only erode trust but also provide fertile ground for rumors and misinformation, which can rapidly escalate into widespread dissent and protests.

The need for seasoned communication experts within government cannot be overstated. They facilitate strategic listening to the public by establishing channels of genuine engagement, allowing citizens to voice their concerns and feel heard. Strategic listening fosters a sense of inclusion and significantly reduce feelings of alienation and anger. When Kenyans believe their voices matter, they will be less likely to resort to protests.

It takes experienced communication professionals to craft messages that are clear, consistent, and resonate with the public. They understand the importance of strategic messaging that incorporates the needs, interests, concerns, and expectations of the people. They therefore, ensure that the information disseminated is coherent and trustworthy. This then reduces confusion and builds a foundation of trust between the government and its citizens.

What's more, one of the most critical aspects of effective communication is ensuring that actions align with words. Seasoned communication experts understand that for messages to be credible, they must be backed by concrete actions. They can advise government leaders on how to implement policies and initiatives that reflect their statements, ensuring consistency between what is said and what is done. This alignment is essential for building and maintaining trust.

When citizens see that their government not only listens to them but also acts on their feedback and concerns, they will likely be pacified. Moreover, an openness to acknowledge mistakes and correct them transparently can further enhance trust and cooperation, ultimately leading to a more stable and harmonious society.

In times of crisis, communication experts are crucial in managing the narrative and mitigating panic. They can anticipate public reactions and prepare strategic responses that address concerns before they escalate.

The recent riots underscore the devastating impact of poor communication. There is need for a regulatory framework governing the practice of public relations in Kenya. By instituting a law that mandates the engagement of seasoned communication professionals and sets standards for strategic listening, message crafting, and aligning actions with words, the Kenya government will ensure more reliable and effective communication.

A PR law will not only professionalise communication efforts but also protect public interest by fostering transparency, trust, and accountability.