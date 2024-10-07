Companies should support their employees’ dreams of parenthood

As organisations become increasingly measured by the state of their employees' well-being, the need for a holistic approach to employee well-being has emerged.

Health insurance and profitable retirement plans are some of the measures that most organisations have been embracing for the well-being of their employees.

However, what remains unmet are the emotional and personal needs of employees. Fertility support, for instance, has become an area of concern, as cases of fertility complication among Kenyan households have increased.

It is estimated that approximately 10-15 percent of couples around the world encounter challenges when trying to conceive, a statistic that continues to grow every day due to various factors, including delayed family planning and lifestyle changes.

Over the past few years, in vitro fertilisation (IVF), the process of combining sperm and egg in a laboratory setting, has emerged as a life-saver for those experiencing fertility complications. IVF, an option that was once deemed a medical marvel and perceived as science fiction, has become the go-to option for thousands of couples wanting to becoming parents, but experiencing fertility issues.

However, with a single treatment cycle ranging from Sh400,000 to Sh600,000 and with multiple cycles required to successfully achieve a pregnancy, many couples have struggled to access the procedure due to the cost implications.

Towards this end, some insurance companies have come up with medical insurance products, that seek to assist employers alleviate the financial burden their employees face in IVF treatment.

The benefits of offering IVF coverage extend far beyond just the financial factor. When employees feel supported in their personal journeys, they are more likely to be engaged, productive, and loyal to their employers.

Studies have shown that a positive work-life balance can lead to increased job satisfaction, reduced absenteeism, and improved morale.

Moreover, offering IVF coverage can help organisations attract and retain top talent. In today's competitive job market, employees are increasingly seeking employers who prioritise their overall well-being.

Companies that offer fertility benefits demonstrate a progressive and compassionate approach to employee care, making them more appealing to potential candidates.

While the decision to offer IVF coverage is a significant one, the potential rewards far outweigh the costs.