Columnists COP28: Defining Africa’s path to a sustainable future

Delegates follow the proceedings at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on September 4, 2023 during the Africa Climate Summit 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By PETER NJENGA

The planet is facing an urgent climate crisis, and we find ourselves at a crossroads where immediate action is not just a choice but a necessity.

The recently concluded Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi, along with the upcoming COP28 conference in the UAE, provide a beacon of hope and a clear direction for the African continent.

These pivotal events underscore the pressing need to decarbonise our energy sector and set the stage for a greener and more sustainable future.

A significant breakthrough was the establishment of a dedicated fund for loss and damage, recognising the vital support needed by vulnerable countries affected by climate disasters.

This fund and its funding will be instrumental in aiding those who bear the brunt of climate change impacts.

Furthermore, maintaining our focus on limiting global warming to 1.5°C is imperative, as emphasised by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that has set stringent deadlines, to peak global greenhouse gas emissions before 2025 and reduce them by 43 percent by 2030.

Additionally, mobilising financial support for developing countries is essential, redirecting financial flows toward low-emission, climate-resilient development, as initiated during COP27.

This is why the Africa Climate Summit was a significant moment for our continent. African leaders reiterated the disproportionate burdens and risks African countries face due to climate change.

The summit also highlighted Africa's potential for green growth, with an impressive $23 billion pledged to green projects by governments, investors, development banks, and philanthropists.

Notably, the UAE pledged $4.5 billion to clean energy initiatives in Africa, with the potential to generate 15 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.

Germany and the United States also made substantial climate finance commitments, reinforcing Africa's resolve to combat climate change.

Decarbonising the energy sector is central to our efforts. We are also exploring new opportunities in hydropower, biomass, and small-scale solar installations.

By diversifying our energy sources, we can ensure a stable and sustainable power supply for our growing economy.

Looking ahead, we must continue to invest in clean energy sources, enhance energy efficiency, and foster innovation to achieve our decarbonisation goals.

While Kenya's efforts are commendable, the broader African continent has a pivotal role to play in the global energy transition.

Africa is blessed with abundant renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal potential. These resources make a substantial contribution to global climate action efforts.

Africa’s vast deserts and sunny climate make it a potential solar energy hub, with investments in large-scale solar projects offering clean and affordable electricity while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

As we prepare for COP28 in Dubai, Africa finds itself in a unique position.

The UAE hosting this pivotal conference presents an opportunity for Africa to showcase their commitment to sustainable development and secure further support for their clean energy initiatives.

African nations must collaborate closely with global partners to ensure that climate resilience investments translate into tangible projects that benefit our people and the planet.

COP28 provides a platform for Africa to advocate for global climate finance mechanisms that prioritize the needs of developing nations.

The writer is the CEO of KenGen PLC.