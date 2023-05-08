Columnists Corporate sponsorship best kept secret for thriving sports in Kenya

Eliud Kipchoge salutes fans after breaking two-hour marathon barrier in Vienna, Austria. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By CAROLYNE KENDI

Corporate sponsorship has over the last century transformed sports into a multi-billion-shilling enterprise that has created a wealth of opportunities for many sportspeople and entities.

To state it plainly, no sporting activity has thrived and grown into full-time exploits without sponsorship.

Leading brands such as Red Bull, Nike, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Emirates, and Adidas spent billions of dollars in recent years to market their brand to billions of viewers who tune into television screens and Internet channels to watch their favourite sports.

When it comes to sports sponsorship, Red Bull’s sponsorship of Formula One probably deserves a case study.

Formula One is synonymous with speed, aggression, style, adventure, and fearlessness, all of which Red Bull customers identify with.

What Red Bull has managed to create is a strong brand image, which has given Red Bull a competitive advantage. According to the 2021 Statista, Red Bull is now one of the world’s best-selling energy drinks.

In return, the universal appeal of sports continues to provide significant benefits to corporate sponsors, both in terms of exposure and how well consumers regard a brand’s involvement.

According to Nielsen’s 2022 Global Sports Marketing report, sports activations are doing more than just increasing brand awareness.

They are also building client loyalty to sports-inclined brands leading to higher conversion rates due to a rise in sponsorships in the post-pandemic era and a high level of trust among fans regarding sponsorships.

Closer home, Kenya’s marathon great, Eliud Kipchoge is an example of how corporate involvement in sports can contribute to history-making achievements.

Remember the Ineos 1:59 challenge in 2019? Kipchoge, with the sponsorship backing of Ineos, proved that no human is limited when he became the first person in history to run a marathon in under two hours.

Kipchoge’s story demonstrates the hard work and discipline the athletes must put in to run their races successfully.

The Magical Kenya Open and the Kip Keino Classic Athletics that Absa Bank Kenya are actively involved in as a presenting partner and title sponsor, respectively have evolved into global events attracting the world’s best to Kenya.

The two events are now part of a global sports calendar of events.

The Kip Keino Classic is today a top-ranking track and field event part of the Continental Tour Gold Series by World Athletics, making it one of the highly anticipated events on the global athletics calendar.

This year, Kenya, as the global home to athletics, is expected to host local and elite track and field athletes when the one-day event goes down at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

To fully develop Kenya’s sports industry, sports administrators and corporates should adopt a paradigm shift and establish win-win partnerships that increase sports’ contribution to national development.